Lewis Hamilton and George Russell have been warned that Mercedes’ struggles are set to continue at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix this weekend. As Formula One returns to the Baku street circuit for the eighth race of the season, it does so after Mercedes’ problems with ‘porpoising’ resurfaced at the Monaco Grand Prix last time out. Hamilton and Russell had been lifted by their performance in Barcelona but the bouncing of the Mercedes car appeared to be worse than ever around the streets of Monte Carlo, with the surface of the circuit adding to their problems with the car’s aerodynamics. And...

MOTORSPORTS ・ 17 HOURS AGO