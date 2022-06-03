ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vestavia Hills, AL

Nick Saban unmoved by $5,000 'offer' to 'retire or come back to LSU'

By Chase Goodbread, The Tuscaloosa News
 4 days ago

Who knows what it might take to make Alabama football coach Nick Saban retire, but this much is certain: $5,000 won't do it.

Speaking at the Old Overton Golf Club in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, at the annual Nick's Kids Foundation golf tournament on Thursday, Saban confirmed that he was approached while at SEC meetings in Destin, Florida, this week by someone – a high school junior, according to one report – who offered him $5,000 to stop beating his LSU Tigers.

"He made an offer for me to retire or come back to LSU, one or the other," Saban said with a grin. "But I think LSU has a good coach. They have a lot of good players. We've had a lot of competitive games with them, and I'm sure it'll be no different in the future."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MBifS_0fzHbpe600
Alabama coach Nick Saban talks with the media as the team arrives for the 2022 college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium. (Gary Cosby Jr., USA TODAY Sports) Gary Cosby Jr., Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Saban will earn more than $9 million this year, and it takes him roughly two hours to earn the $5,000 he was offered to step down from Alabama. Not exactly attractive, but the LSU fan's pitch gets an A for effort as he bypassed security measures to approach Saban while the coach was eating lunch, according to the report.

Saban has a 12-4 record against LSU, where he coached from 2000-04, since arriving at Alabama in 2007. That includes 10 wins in the last 11 contests between the two rivals.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Nick Saban unmoved by $5,000 'offer' to 'retire or come back to LSU'

