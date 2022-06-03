ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Call for Action Success: How we got a local woman back $8,000 after overpaying for a car

By Leah Linscheid
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 4 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — Call for Action volunteers are celebrating another success story after answering the call from a local woman who says she was tricked into spending more money at a car dealership.

Marcia Thornton was convinced to stop by a local dealership after receiving a flyer in the mail, telling her she’d won something – she wasn’t even out to buy a new car that day back in 2020.

“I didn’t get 10 feet and there was a fellow right there – ‘can I help you?'” she recalled.

Thornton says she was rushed through the whole process and pressured into buying a Buick Encore.

“I said, ‘I’ll think about it, I’ll think about it, I’ll come back tomorrow’ – [and he replied], ‘oh no, it ain’t going to be here.”

She says they agreed on a price of $16,000, but the papers she signed and looked at later that night said $23,000 instead – with additions like a car treatment, warranty and service contract she says she didn’t agree to. Further, Thornton says when she returned to the dealership to straighten things out, she couldn’t find the salesman who worked with her or get anyone to help with the add-on charges. That’s when she called for action.

We asked the Department of Transportation how common these sorts of complaints are.

“The overwhelming number of dealerships try to do what’s right,” Brandon Wilbik of the DOT told us. “They’re not trying to sneak anything in, but someone who’s not sophisticated in the car buying process might gloss over this and not realize that is this product right for me.”

The DOT has a Field Investigations Team that follows up with dealership complaints – more common right now, given the pandemic’s impact on car sales.

“There’s a lot of competition out there with the topsy turvy market we live in now,” Wilbik said. “Do your research, be careful when you’re signing documents, make sure you’re reading all the fine language.”

You can also take advantage of the DOT’s investigation resources. Wilbik recommends trying to mediate with the car dealership in question yourself first. If you aren’t getting anywhere, you can file a complaint with his team.

That’s exactly what our Call for Action volunteers did on behalf of Thornton. Wilbik was able to get Thornton refunded almost $3,000 for a treatment her car never received despite payment. Our volunteers continued to mediate with the dealership for Thornton to reimburse her a total of $8,000.

“For two years, it was a big weight on your shoulders,” Thornton said. “And you were frustrated and didn’t know what to do, but after going through this – you it’s just like, you can breathe again.”

If you have a consumer complaint or question, or Call for Action volunteers are here to help. You can reach them by phone every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 608-270-2833 or call for action anytime online here.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Beloit police seeing ‘rash of auto thefts’ targeting Kia, Hyundai vehicles

BELOIT, Wis. — Police in Beloit are dealing with what they’re calling a “rash of auto thefts” over the past several days. In a Facebook post Monday afternoon, the city’s police department said a number of Kia and Hyundai vehicles were taken from area apartment complexes. Officers arrested some suspects — juveniles or young adults — but are still searching for others.
Q985

Iconic Wisconsin Bar Sign Sold, Buyer Reveals Why They Bought It

88 Tavern in Beloit, Wisconsin, had been around for nearly three decades. The establishment has been known by a few different names, the aforementioned 88 Tavern, Kline's Club 88, and Kline's (Rooney's) 88 Pub Grub and Club. There are multiple accounts on Facebook for the 65 Portland Avenue location. The...
BELOIT, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Customers unhappy with roofing contractor; Contact 6 investigates

FRANKSVILLE, Wis. - Delays, excuses and broken promises. Unhappy customers tell Contact 6 that was their experience with Platinum Construction. Now, some of those customers are turning to the courts. Every day, Erick Kissner says he picks up debris on his property from a roof job gone wrong. Kissner is...
RACINE COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, WI
Cars
City
Madison, WI
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Cars
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘We’re optimistic:’ City planners, transit advocates hopeful as Metro Transit redesign maps go before city council

MADISON, Wis. — A city committee greenlit seventeen amendments to draft plans for Madison’s Metro Transit redesign on Monday evening, forwarding their recommendations to the full city council for what could be a final vote on the plan Tuesday night. The amendments come as the city’s response to an outpouring of feedback, concerns, and complaints about draft plans for the...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD announces hot spots to reduce hazardous traffic

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department announced what roads they will be stationing more law enforcement in an effort to help reduce vehicle accidents. As detailed in their 2022 summer strategic plan, one of MPD’s goals is to reduce crashes by 15% in three main areas: the Beltline, Mineral Point Rd., and E. Washington Ave.
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Verona police establish safe exchange zone at City Hall

VERONA, Wis. — Verona residents now have a safe space for exchanges. Police officials said they had noticed an increase in child custody and online purchase exchanges in the parking lot outside City Hall. In response, a portion of the lot that is well-monitored by cameras was designated as a Safe Exchange Zone. The zone is highly visible from the...
VERONA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Dealership#Volunteers#Consumer Complaint#Vehicles#Buick#Dot
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

‘We have a long way to go’: Madison officials start Bike Week on somber note after fatal crash

MADISON, Wis. — The City of Madison kicked off Bike Week Tuesday, though the celebration was dampened by a fatal crash that occurred just hours before. A bicyclist was killed after a woman allegedly hit him with her vehicle, Madison police officials said. The woman was arrested and faces charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Downtown building home to Paisan’s ordered to close a third time over structural concerns

MADISON, Wis. — The downtown Madison building home to Paisan’s restaurant is being ordered to close for a third time due to structural concerns. In a news release Monday afternoon, the city said the closure of the building at 131 West Wilson Street comes after the building’s owners “failed to comply with conditions of occupancy previously established.” “City staff notified...
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Cyclist killed in fatal crash on Mineral Point Road

MADISON, Wis. — A 42-year-old woman is in custody and facing potential charges of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle after she reportedly hit a bicyclist with a car Tuesday morning on Mineral Point Road. Officers on the scene said the victim was a male in his early 30s. The west side intersection of Mineral Point and South High...
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Waukesha County bear sightings: DNR says bears are looking for snacks

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. - Nightlife is getting wild in rural Waukesha County. Residents are reporting late-night sightings of a bear wandering through neighborhoods. Wisconsin DNR specialists say a homeowner living off of McMahon Road on the north side of Oconomowoc got a surprise Thursday night – a bear sighting. Brad...
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Evers announces federal funding for 40 infrastructure projects

MADISON, Wis. — Roads across Wisconsin are set to see improvements. Governor Tony Evers announced $35 million worth of funding for 40 infrastructure projects throughout the state Tuesday. The money comes from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Tuesday’s announcement marked the first round of local funding provided by the law and will target rural areas along with urban areas with...
WATERTOWN, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Lake Hallie business owner on Juneau County gunman’s list

LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Lake Hallie business owner was on the list of a gunman accused of killing a retired Juneau County judge Friday. Dan Marcon, the owner of Marc-On Shooting in Lake Hallie, said he was told he was on the list that included Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Witmer and U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.
LAKE HALLIE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy