I'm a Democratic Party official. I'm voting to recall Chesa Boudin.
"I believe Boudin harms our party's goals on criminal justice...www.sfgate.com
"I believe Boudin harms our party's goals on criminal justice...www.sfgate.com
Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.http://SFGate.com
Comments / 0