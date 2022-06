GRAFTON -- On June 2, for the first time since 2019, the Grafton High School senior class returned to the Hanover Theatre in Worcester to celebrate its commencement. Class President Michael Hanna made note of this fact and its importance in his welcome address. He thanked the staff at Grafton High School and the Grafton community for their support during what have been “trying times” of the pandemic.

GRAFTON, MA ・ 16 HOURS AGO