Rain overnight into Monday

Monday morning will start with scattered showers; rain will become much more isolated in the afternoon, but some showers and even a few t-showers will remain possible through 6pm. In total, from Sunday evening through Monday evening, a widespread 0.25-0.5" of rain is likely, with a few places, mainly north of Milwaukee, potentially seeing near 1" of rain. The heaviest totals (1" or more) look like they stay just north of Fond du Lac and Sheboygan.

Monday afternoon highs will be in the upper 60s, and it will turn a little breezy in the evening. We will also be watching the chance for fog to develop over Lake Michigan; some of this fog may move in over lakeshore communities Monday night into Tuesday. Monday night lows will fall into the low 50s.

Tuesday we see some sun and a break from the rain; highs will range from the mid to upper 60s lakeside to low 70s inland.

Wednesday another round of rain moves in, and a few t-showers look possible as well. Temperatures remain slightly below average through at least the end of the week.

.

MONDAY: Rain early, becoming isolated in the afternoon. Poss. thunderstorms.

High: 68

Wind: NE 10-15 G 25mph

MONDAY NIGHT: Chance lakeshore fog

Low: 53

TUESDAY: Partly sunny

High: 68

WEDNESDAY: Rain, ch. t-showers

High: 67

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy

High: 73

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, ch. scattered t-showers

High: 71

