Clean water is a winning issue. Why are politicians so against it? | Opinion

By Chris Knopf
Minnesota Reformer
Minnesota Reformer
 4 days ago
Seagull Lake near the end of the Gunflint Trail. The Boundary Waters and surrounding Superior National Forest are home to 20% of the freshwater in the national forest system. Photo by Christina MacGillivray/Minnesota Reformer.

Though it’s absurd that clean water would be a partisan issue, those of us who are concerned about the future of our state’s water tend to vote Democratic. However, the DFL leadership’s dismal response to two big issues concerning clean water – Line 3 and the proposed copper-sulfide mines near the Boundary Waters — has left many clean water advocates out in the cold.

Water — whether in our rivers, 11,842 lakes or Lake Superior — is a big reason people come to our state and stay here, and what makes Minnesota such a desirable place to live. Water is at the center of a livable, viable future — economic and otherwise. Yet, DFL leadership seems to view clean water as a political bargaining chip, making the cynical calculation along the lines of, “Well, who will the clean water folks vote for? Certainly not Republicans!”

This isn’t good for Minnesota, and it’s not good politics.

At the recent DFL state convention in Rochester, the principal debate was almost entirely centered around whether the party should adopt “Prove It First” legislation as part of the official party platform.

Based on a Wisconsin law that was in place until 2017, the Prove It First law would require proof that at least one copper-sulfide mine has operated in the United States for 10 years and another one has been closed for 10 years, without causing pollution. If this common sense standard can’t be met, then we’re not going to risk our precious waters. The mine won’t open in Minnesota.

So far, more than 60 representatives and senators in the Minnesota Legislature have publicly announced their support of the bill, giving it the most support of any major environmental legislation since the Clean Water, Land and Legacy Amendment passed more than a decade ago.

Nonetheless, DFL leadership has refused to give Prove It First a hearing in the Minnesota Legislature. They won’t even debate the issue.

Despite this stonewalling, hundreds of delegates attended the DFL convention to advocate for the bill. Not surprisingly, opponents representing the interests of the mining conglomerates were ready. What transpired was a rarity — genuine, healthy debate. Despite leadership’s attempts to bury the bill, Prove It First became the central issue of the convention.

It’s an issue leadership can’t and shouldn’t ignore.

Minnesota’s population has grown by just 225 people in the past year. We’re stagnating and failing to attract and retain talent and people. To change this, we need to double down on clean water and actively protect our most important natural resource. To make Minnesota an attractive, healthy, innovative place to live, we need to prioritize our commitment to clean water.

This is both an environmental and an economic issue. One that politicians from both parties ought to embrace.

Ultimately, the Prove It First resolution was supported by 58% of the delegates, falling short of the 60% needed to be adopted as part of the official party platform. Disappointing, yes, but the amount of attention and activity around the resolution ought to be enough to make DFL leadership take notice. The clean water movement is strong and getting stronger.

Republicans ought to take notice of this as well. Unfortunately, the Republican Party has set itself up in opposition to “environmental” legislation, including clean water initiatives. Personal experience tells me there is no shortage of Republicans who care deeply about our lakes and rivers; love canoeing, fishing and hunting; and want to ensure our water is protected for this and future generations.

All Minnesotans know the essential role that clean water plays in our state and in our lives; however, entrenched political interests are preventing us from taking meaningful action to protect our most valuable resource.

Let’s change this.

The post Clean water is a winning issue. Why are politicians so against it? | Opinion appeared first on Minnesota Reformer .

