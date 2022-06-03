End-to-end transport Solution for Medical therapies and Products Relying on Cold Chain: Secure, Traceable, Reusable

CASTAIC, Calif. (AP) — Six inmate firefighters suffered burn injuries Tuesday when fire broke out inside a vehicle on a Southern California forest road, authorities said. Emergency crews responded shortly after 11 a.m. following reports of burned patients on Templin Highway in Angeles National Forest near Castaic, said Esteban Benitez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO