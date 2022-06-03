ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

End-to-end transport Solution for Medical therapies and Products Relying on Cold Chain: Secure, Traceable, Reusable

By ProNova Partners
Titusville Herald
 4 days ago

LOS ANGELES, Calif., June 2, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Southern California based Mergers and Acquisitions firm ProNova Partners has been commissioned to facilitate investment in or the sale of a patented, groundbreaking packaging technology. The technology facilitates a secure, traceable, and reusable end-to-end transport solution for expensive medical therapies and products...

Titusville Herald

6 inmate firefighters suffer burn injuries in forest near LA

CASTAIC, Calif. (AP) — Six inmate firefighters suffered burn injuries Tuesday when fire broke out inside a vehicle on a Southern California forest road, authorities said. Emergency crews responded shortly after 11 a.m. following reports of burned patients on Templin Highway in Angeles National Forest near Castaic, said Esteban Benitez, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

