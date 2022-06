PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The CBS3 family has lost one of our own. Former Eyewitness News reporter Trudy Haynes has died. She was 95 years old. She was beloved by all of us. Trudy was a trailblazer in the journalism industry and a longtime fixture at CBS3, where she worked for more than 30 years. Haynes transformed the face of the news industry when she became Philadelphia’s first Black TV reporter. Now, we celebrate her life and all that she meant to us and the legacy she leaves behind. Haynes was the definition of class and grace and our very own legend here...

