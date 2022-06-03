ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Man shot at Public Square bus stop early Friday morning

By Kaylyn Hlavaty
 4 days ago
A 28-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting at Public Square early Friday morning, according to Cleveland EMS.

The shooting happened at approximately 1 a.m. at a bus stop across from the Renaissance Hotel.

At the scene, News 5's overnight news tracker saw a taped off bus shelter and a gun on top of a nearby trash can.

This is the second shooting within the last month at Public Square. In May, a man was found shot in an alley off Euclid Avenue.

News 5 has reached out to the Greater Cleveland RTA to determine if Friday's shooting will affect any bus routes.

Comments / 10

Guest
4d ago

Welcome to Cleveland…at least our mayor is working hard to get all marijuana tickets expunged (while violent crime runs rampant).

Ikena Owonago
4d ago

stop asking or blaming RTA , and stop crying like you did with the Flats complained so much shut it down a nationwide known party spot gone because you the media here cannot handle success now downtown lol

