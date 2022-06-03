Man shot at Public Square bus stop early Friday morning

A 28-year-old man was hospitalized in critical condition after a shooting at Public Square early Friday morning, according to Cleveland EMS.

The shooting happened at approximately 1 a.m. at a bus stop across from the Renaissance Hotel.

At the scene, News 5's overnight news tracker saw a taped off bus shelter and a gun on top of a nearby trash can.

This is the second shooting within the last month at Public Square. In May, a man was found shot in an alley off Euclid Avenue.

News 5 has reached out to the Greater Cleveland RTA to determine if Friday's shooting will affect any bus routes.

