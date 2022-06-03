Unified Sports holds basketball tournament in Lancaster

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With rain on the way, the Buffalo Bisons 'School Kids Day' game against the Worchester Red Sox has been postponed. According to the team, the game will be made up with a single-admission doubleheader on Wednesday. Since the game is single admission, fans will only need one ticket to watch both games. The first game will start at 5:30 p.m.

