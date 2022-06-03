ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, NY

Unified Sports holds basketball tournament in Lancaster

2 On Your Side
2 On Your Side
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LANCASTER, N.Y. — We are celebrating students from across New York who played their hearts out. Thursday night, students from across the state came to Lancaster for the Unified...

www.wgrz.com

Comments / 0

Related
2 On Your Side

Tuesday’s Bisons school kids day game postponed

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With rain on the way, the Buffalo Bisons 'School Kids Day' game against the Worchester Red Sox has been postponed. According to the team, the game will be made up with a single-admission doubleheader on Wednesday. Since the game is single admission, fans will only need one ticket to watch both games. The first game will start at 5:30 p.m.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Travel Advisory: Bridge deck repair happening on NY Route 33 over Olympic Ave. Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo drivers need to be aware of a lane closure scheduled to take place on Kensington Expressway this weekend. The New York State Department of Transportation announced that the left lane on eastbound NY Route 33 over Olympic Avenue will be closed on Sunday. Bridge deck repair will take place and close a lane starting at 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Ames, NY
State
New York State
City
Lancaster, NY
Lancaster, NY
Sports
2 On Your Side

Newbury Salads pursues new site at Buffalo General

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Newbury Salads is planning a return to Buffalo, with a contract underway to take over lobby space vacated in late May by Healthy Scratch at Buffalo General Medical Center. Paul Tsouflidis, whose Crush Hospitality operates Newbury Salads in Williamsville and previously had sites on Elmwood Avenue...
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball Tournament#Lancaster High School#Section Vi Unified Sports
2 On Your Side

The gales of November came early. Remembering the rescue of the crew of The Chicago

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Gordon Lightfoot song "The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald" tells the story of a ship that went down during a storm on Lake Superior. It is a story that is eerily similar to that of a Western New York man. Almost a century ago, the gales of November came early, and took out a ship, captained by a South Buffalo skipper. But this tale has a much happier ending.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo to host World Canals Conference in 2025

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Canal enthusiasts, professionals and scholars from all over the world will come to Buffalo in 2025. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday the city has been chosen by Inland Waterways International to host the 2025 World Canals Conference. The event will be held during the 200th anniversary...
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
2 On Your Side

Falls hails improvement to Eco-Tourism

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — We're on the cusp of another tourist season in Niagara Falls, which is vital to the Cataract City economy. High prices will have an impact on any destination. But in the Falls, leaders believe some of the steps they have taken in recent years might...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
2 On Your Side

Food insecurity is a real problem in Buffalo and WNY

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) said there is more the government can do to help deal with the food insecurity issues in Buffalo and Western New York. She wants families to receive more money for food and make sure more families are eligible to get those dollars. The U.S. Department of...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Black Restaurant Week returns June 12-19

BUFFALO, N.Y. — This year the Buffalo Urban League Young Professionals is holding the sixth annual Black Restaurant Week during the month of June. Black Restaurant Week will be the week of Juneteenth, June 12-19, to promote solidarity with the recently enacted federal Juneteenth holiday. In order to participate,...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
22K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Western New York local news

 https://www.wgrz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy