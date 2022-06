The Pennsylvania Turnpike has added a new payment option for customers who want to use cash to pay Toll By Plate invoices or add money to their E-ZPass accounts. The Turnpike Commission said it has partnered with Kubra Cash Payment Network, which will allow drivers to pay their invoices at 70,000 retailers including 7-Eleven, CVS, Rutter’s and Sheetz.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO