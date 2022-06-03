ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Bad weather postpones Naples PrideFest 2022

By Chase McPherson
 4 days ago
With the first tropical system affecting Southwest Florida of the year due this weekend, plans for many community events are being curtailed.

Naples Pride was among the first to be affected, with event officials putting a hold on the weekend's plans.

"Due to the Tropical Storm Conditions we are expecting on Saturday June 4th, Naples Pride has made the very difficult decision to move Naples PrideFest 2022," organizers said in a statement.

"We will announce a new date ASAP."

Tropical storm warnings and flood watches are in effect for the entirety of Southwest Florida through at least Saturday.

