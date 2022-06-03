ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Real Deal: Is a cooldown on the way for the New York housing market?

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

New numbers are out on the housing market for New York. Prices have been steep, but News 12 's Kristie Reeter gets The Real Deal on if a cooldown is on the way.

Manny Pantiga with Pantiga Group says the last couple years have been busy. But this summer, he says the market has pulled back a little bit as far as buying activity.

"After a 20% rise for home prices across the United States from March to March, we finally saw a little leveling off of prices in the New York area," says Caleb Silver, of Investopedia. "In New York, across the major counties we track, only Westchester County had a big increase at 0.7% in the last month, when we look at Nassau County only up about 0.4%, and Suffolk County 0.3%, but in New York City we actually saw a drop in home prices at 0.2%, a small drop but significant given how prices have climbed in the past year and a half," Silver says.

