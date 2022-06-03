ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

VIDEO: Man attacks 53-year-old after verbal dispute in the Bronx

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

The NYPD is searching for a man accused of assaulting a 53-year-old man Wednesday afternoon in the Bronx.

According to police, the 53-year-old man argued with the suspect before leaving the 2460 Davidson Ave. area at around 6 p.m. The victim was followed by the suspect after the verbal dispute to 14 West Fordham Road where the suspect allegedly attacked him.

Police say the suspect struck the 53-year-old in the head and hand with an unknown metal object before fleeing.

The victim was transported to treatment in stable condition. The suspect is still on the loose.

KING OF MY HONOR
4d ago

So the 53 year old man decided to start an argument with a younger aged man. The younger aged man then followed him to a location off of the main strip to attack this older aged man who originally started the altercation. Now the older aged man goes from the aggressor to the victim and the younger aged man goes from what would of been a victim to a suspect on the run. I'm trying to understand why these type of laws exist. Grandpa is too old not to know better and it seems he got exactly what he was looking for.

