VIDEO: Man attacks 53-year-old after verbal dispute in the Bronx

The NYPD is searching for a man accused of assaulting a 53-year-old man Wednesday afternoon in the Bronx.

According to police, the 53-year-old man argued with the suspect before leaving the 2460 Davidson Ave. area at around 6 p.m. The victim was followed by the suspect after the verbal dispute to 14 West Fordham Road where the suspect allegedly attacked him.

Police say the suspect struck the 53-year-old in the head and hand with an unknown metal object before fleeing.

The victim was transported to treatment in stable condition. The suspect is still on the loose.