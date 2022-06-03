ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect charged after homeowner shoots him during Nashville car burglary

By Laura Schweizer
WKRN News 2
 4 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A suspect was charged Thursday afternoon after police said a homeowner caught him burglarizing a vehicle.

On May 24, officers said Darius Lyons, 41, was shot in the left butt cheek after a homeowner on Brick Church Pike received a few notifications from cameras in their carport. Police documents said the homeowner saw Lyons inside a vehicle on his property, grabbed his shotgun, and fired a single shot.

Darius Lyons (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)
MORE | Homeowner shoots at suspected car burglar

Metro police said Lyons tried to get away, but the homeowner detained him until officials arrived. Lyons then admitted to breaking into the vehicles but was not able to grab anything after being shot.

Lyons was charged with car burglary and is being held on a $2,500 bond.

