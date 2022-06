BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Work will begin June 13 on the new roundabout at the intersection of Westen Street and Rockingham Avenue in Bowling Green. The roadwork will result in the closures of portions of Rockingham Avenue and Westen Street. Rockingham Avenue will be closed near the intersection, and Westen Street will be closed from Patrick Way to Rockingham Avenue.

BOWLING GREEN, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO