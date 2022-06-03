ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, IA

Global Guides Program Inspires Local Initiatives for Washington Educator

By Zach Ulin
kciiradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Washington High School educator just completed a professional development program on how to be a “global changemaker,” which has served as a launch pad for her ambition to tackle food insecurity and sustainability in the community for years to come. English teacher and instructional coach Kerrie...

www.kciiradio.com

kciiradio.com

Washington Summer Classic Celebrates Community

The Washington square was full of activity last weekend for the eighth annual Washington Summer Classic. The three day event kicked off with Ridiculously Bubbly Thursday that included the sip and shop, farmer’s market, Thursday night live and performance by the Washington Municipal Band. Friday was family day with a free swim at the Washington Steele Family Aquatic Center, bounce house, pony rides, live music and a showing of Encanto for Movies on Main. Saturday was Washington’s 75th annual celebration of Ridiculous Day, the longest running event in the state, that included Face painting, pony rides, games, a bounce house, Ridiculous Princess and Superhero Contest, Kiddie Tractor Pull, Municipal Band performance, magician show, Tractor and Ridiculous parade along with a concert featuring Joshua Stanley and Aces and Eights on the Central Park bandstand to close the day. The Fly-in Breakfast at the Washington Municipal Airport Sunday morning closed the weekend. The KCII Big Red Radio was on the square Thursday, Friday, and Saturday to play music, announce the parade and take part in festivities. The Washington Summer Classic is presented by the Washington Chamber of Commerce, and the City of Washington.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Salazar is Best of the Class

Recent Washington High School graduate Mateo Salazar was honored as a member of the “2022 Best of the Class”. The University of Northern Iowa recognized valedictorians or top graduating seniors from across eastern Iowa at a celebration on May 21, at the Maucker Union on the UNI campus.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington Council Set For Tuesday Session

New business dominates the agenda for Tuesday’s Washington City Council meeting. They will conduct public hearings on several topics including general obligation capital loans and discussion and consideration of resolutions regarding loan agreements and infrastructure projects. The Council will also hear departmental reports from Washington Police, Washington City Attorney, City Administrator, a nuisance report and special event requests for the Lincoln Elementary Bike-a-thon and Yoga in the Park. The Washington City Council will meet in regular session tonight at 6p.m. At the Council Chambers, 215 E. Washington Street.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Reynolds Appears at Fairgrounds Rally Saturday

Ahead of Tuesday’s primary election, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds appeared at an event at the Washington County Fairgrounds Saturday afternoon. The gathering was billed as a “Get Out the Vote Rally” where the Governor shared the stage with Iowa House District 92 candidate Heather Hora, who she endorsed in the race earlier this spring. Reynolds, spoke to the crowd of around 75 people, about the importance of their vote in this primary cycle. “This is an extremely important election. We’ve got a lot of things happening in this country today. We need to pay attention, we need to stay engaged, we need to show up and let, send a flare, that we’re going to take this country back. It doesn’t happen without each and every one of you showing up and doing what you need to do.”
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Keota Puts the Fun in Fun Days

This Friday through Sunday, June 10-12, the City of Keota will be hosting its annual Keota Fun Days. President of the Keota Community Club Lori Hammes describes how the event gets started, “We kick things off on Friday evening with the kid’s parade at 5 o’clock and wrap things up on Sunday, which is new for us this year, we’re having a tractor show on our downtown Broadway Avenue and then they’ll parade through town starting at 2 o’clock.”
KEOTA, IA
kciiradio.com

Mid-Prairie Board Makes Decision on Multi-Million Dollar Renovation Plan

At a special meeting, the Mid-Prairie School Board cemented plans for a large future renovation project. Work on this process dates back to March 1st, when a $26.3 million bond issue failed to gain a supermajority at the polls. Since then, district administration and the school board have been working...
KALONA, IA
kciiradio.com

Supervisors Scheduled For Tuesday

The Washington County Board of Supervisors will meet this week in regular session. New business will see the appointment of Ethan Hansen as a Washington County Deputy Sheriff, personnel change requests for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and County Ambulance Department. The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, June 7th at 9a.m. In the basement of the Washington County Courthouse, with information for zoom credentials available on the Washington County Supervisors website.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Jeanetta Ann Bruegge

A Celebration of life for 83-year-old Jeanetta Ann Bruegge of West Burlington, formerly of New London will be held at 1p.m. Thursday, June 9th at the Jones Eden Funeral Home in Washington. Family will be present to receive friends from 11a.m. to 1p.m. Thursday, June 9th. Interment will take place at the Riverside Public Cemetery. Memorials have been established for the New London Fire and Rescue Department or the Lomax, Illinois Fire Department. In lieu of sympathy cards, the family would like friends to plant a perennial in memory of Jeanetta.
WEST BURLINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Bloodhounds Make Demon Softball Pay in Doubleheader Sweep

A handful of crooked number innings given up doomed the Washington softball team last night when they were swept in a road doubleheader at Fort Madison. As heard on KCII, it took an hour rain delay before action started and it was the Bloodhounds ready to play by taking advantage of five Demon errors en route to an 11-1 game one win in six innings. It was 2-0 in the third when a couple defensive miscues allowed for a four run frame and a five spot in the sixth headlined by a grand slam from Erika Kruse put the finishing touches on the Bloodhound victory. The Demon offense had four hits with Emmy Wenger going 1-for-3 with one RBI. Claire Robinson tossed 5 1/3 innings in the circle surrendering 11 runs on 12 hits and walking two.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Demon Softball Drop Four in Iowa City, Summer Teams Battle Fort Madison Tonight

A weekend tournament in Iowa City took the Washington softball team to the campus of The University of Iowa and an uptick in competition saw the Demons fall in four games. On Friday evening the orange and black lost to Iowa City West 13-7 and North Scott 9-1. Leighton Salazar went 3-for-3 with two runs scored in game one to lead an offense that had 11 hits. Bella Salazar gave up six earned tallies on nine hits in the circle. The offense scattered five knocks in the nightcap against the Lancers and Claire Robinson was the pitcher of record throwing 5 2/3 frames surrendering nine runs (two earned) on 15 hits.
IOWA CITY, IA
kciiradio.com

Car Strikes Tractor Trailer in Riverside

Just before 10:30a.m. Thursday,, the Washington County Safety Center received a report of a two-vehicle collision at 140th Street and Highway 218 near Riverside. It was determined a car driven by Anna Anderson of Iowa City struck the rear end of James Farr’s tractor trailer. When authorities arrived, Anderson was outside of her vehicle. There was over $1500 damage to the vehicles. A State Accident Report was filed and Anderson was cited for registration violation. Riverside QRS, Riverside Fire, and Iowa State Patrol responded to the incident.
RIVERSIDE, IA
kciiradio.com

WMU Softball Outlast Columbus

An area meeting on the softball diamond in Winfield went the home Wolves way on Friday when they escaped by Columbus Community 8-6 in a Southeast Iowa Super Conference matchup. Tied at 1-1 in the third, the Wolves scored seven runs in the next two innings and despite a late...
WINFIELD, IA
kciiradio.com

Hawks Host Spartans For Pack the Ballpark Tuesday

The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk baseball team is back at the friendly confines of Paul N. Bailey Field in Wellman against an old rival Tuesday when they welcome the Solon Spartans. The Hawks are 6-2 on the year following an 8-2 win at Tipton Friday. They are ranked No. 4 in Class 2A in this week’s poll from the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association. For the season, Mid-Prairie is hitting .275 as a team with six players at .300 or better. Cain Brown leads the way at .393 with 11 total hits and 10 runs scored. Dylan Henry has the team lead with six driven in. Mid-Prairie is sporting a 2.17 team ERA led by Alex Bean at 1-0 with a 1.17 mark in six innings of work. Golden Hawk head coach Kyle Mullet spoke with KCII Sports after the win at Tipton about what his team is doing well right now. “We’re taking advantage of chances. When the other team’s pitcher has control issues, we are patient and take walks. We stay calm and collected at the plate.”
WELLMAN, IA
kciiradio.com

Vehicles Crash Into Wellman Restaurant

Friday afternoon, authorities were called to DJ’s Casual Cafe, 603 9th Avenue in Wellman, for initial reports of a truck running into the building and leaking fluids. A second report confirmed there were actually two vehicles involved in the incident. The driver of the second vehicle was complaining of injuries, and was transported to Mercy Hospital in Iowa City. Wellman Fire, Washington County Ambulance Service and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded the the scene. Deputies filed a state accident report and have issued a citation to Angel Marie Lynn of Burlington for driving under suspension.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Eagles Emerge Past Plainsmen

An early season South Iowa Cedar League baseball matchup took place in Keota on Friday with the Eagles surging past Belle Plaine 6-4. Keota scored twice in the first, third, and fifth innings that proved to be enough to hold on for the conference win. The purple and gold scattered six hits with Caleb Waterhouse going 2-for-3 with one RBI and two runs scored. Aidan Anderson picked up the win on the hill tossing six innings surrendering four runs (two earned) on four hits and striking out five. Cole Kindred managed the save by finishing off the final three outs.
KEOTA, IA
kciiradio.com

Ravens and Wolves Meet on Diamonds Tuesday

The Hillcrest Academy baseball and softball teams take the field tonight on the road against Winfield-Mt. Union in an all KCII area battle. The Hillcrest baseball team is 2-3 in conference and overall after a 15-11 win in Packwood over the Panthers Friday. The Ravens are hitting .257 as a team with Luke and Liam Schrock and Grant Bender all at the .350 mark or better. Luke leads the way at .435 with 10 hits and seven runs scored. Josiah Beachy has a team best six RBI. On the hill, the Ravens have a 5.15 team ERA. Seth Ours has three appearances with a 4.57 ERA. Luke Schrock is 1-1 with 11 innings and a 6.36 ERA.
WINFIELD, IA
kciiradio.com

Donald Conrad

A public visitation for 87-year-old Donald Conrad of Keota will be Thursday, June 9th from 2-4p.m. at Holy Trinity Parish-St. Mary Catholic Church in Keota. Funeral mass will be held following visitation at 5p.m. with burial at the Holy Trinity Cemeteries-St. Mary’s Cemetery to follow. Memorials will be utilized for community betterment purposes and determined at a later date. Powell Funeral Home and Cremation Service is handling arrangements.
KEOTA, IA
kciiradio.com

Lone Tree Baseball and Softball Continued Busy Stretch

It’s been a busy few days for the Lone Tree summer teams with a few wins piling up on the softball side. The Lion softball team dominated their way to a 13-1 win over Mediapolis on Friday with the offense finishing with six hits led by three RBI nights from Arlie Lorack and Avery Grover. Lorack got the win in the circle tossing five innings of one run ball giving up six hits and six strikeouts. A Saturday tournament took them to Central City where the Lions beat Monticello 8-1 and then lost to the host Wildcats 11-3. The win saw the bats shine with 12 hits led by Kayleigh Rundlett going 3-for-4 with one RBI and Lorack brought in a pair of tallies. The senior once again got it done in the circle twirling a complete game two hitter with the one run being unearned. Ellen Carow went 2-for-4 in the loss against Central City. Lone Tree battled back from a 7-0 deficit last night, but couldn’t outlast Pekin falling 8-6. The team had 11 knocks with Rundlett finishing 2-for-3 with four RBI. The defense committed six errors with just two of the runs being earned for Lorack. She threw a complete game surrendering 10 hits and one walk with six strikeouts. The Lions are now 4-6 overall.
LONE TREE, IA
kciiradio.com

Hawks Clash With Cougars Monday

The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk softball team makes a trip to River Valley North Division foe Cascade Monday for a makeup contest. This game was originally scheduled for May 26th. Mid-Prairie is 3-4 overall and 2-2 in RVC play with momentum following a Saturday win 5-4 over Class 5A Iowa City West at Pearl Field in Iowa City. The Hawks are hitting .230 as a group with Hannah Sellers, Gabi Robertson and Dakota Mitchell all over .300. Sellers leads the team at .571, Robertson has a team best eight hits and seven runs. Sydney Knebel has driven in six. In the circle, Knebel has worked 42 innings, allowing 58 hits, 18 earned runs and striking out 29 for a 2.98ERA with three wins.
IOWA CITY, IA

