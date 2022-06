HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspects responsible for a robbery with bodily injury. Police said that on Monday, May 23, around 2:00 am, the victim was meeting up with an acquaintance at a gas station parking lot, located at the 7600 block of Airline, in Houston, Texas. She told police that three unknown females walked up to her and demanded her purse. The woman stated that she attempted to run away from the suspects, but one of them caught up to her and forced her to the ground. The suspects then assaulted the complainant by punching her numerous times and hitting her head on the pavement. The suspects then forcibly took the complainants purse and fled in an unknown direction. Houston PD #679923-22.

