ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Hilger Wins National Merit Scholarship

By Zach Ulin
kciiradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFairfield has a National Merit Scholarship winner. Spencer J. Hilger has been awarded a...

www.kciiradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
kciiradio.com

Salazar is Best of the Class

Recent Washington High School graduate Mateo Salazar was honored as a member of the “2022 Best of the Class”. The University of Northern Iowa recognized valedictorians or top graduating seniors from across eastern Iowa at a celebration on May 21, at the Maucker Union on the UNI campus.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Bloodhounds Make Demon Softball Pay in Doubleheader Sweep

A handful of crooked number innings given up doomed the Washington softball team last night when they were swept in a road doubleheader at Fort Madison. As heard on KCII, it took an hour rain delay before action started and it was the Bloodhounds ready to play by taking advantage of five Demon errors en route to an 11-1 game one win in six innings. It was 2-0 in the third when a couple defensive miscues allowed for a four run frame and a five spot in the sixth headlined by a grand slam from Erika Kruse put the finishing touches on the Bloodhound victory. The Demon offense had four hits with Emmy Wenger going 1-for-3 with one RBI. Claire Robinson tossed 5 1/3 innings in the circle surrendering 11 runs on 12 hits and walking two.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Hawks Host Spartans For Pack the Ballpark Tuesday

The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk baseball team is back at the friendly confines of Paul N. Bailey Field in Wellman against an old rival Tuesday when they welcome the Solon Spartans. The Hawks are 6-2 on the year following an 8-2 win at Tipton Friday. They are ranked No. 4 in Class 2A in this week’s poll from the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association. For the season, Mid-Prairie is hitting .275 as a team with six players at .300 or better. Cain Brown leads the way at .393 with 11 total hits and 10 runs scored. Dylan Henry has the team lead with six driven in. Mid-Prairie is sporting a 2.17 team ERA led by Alex Bean at 1-0 with a 1.17 mark in six innings of work. Golden Hawk head coach Kyle Mullet spoke with KCII Sports after the win at Tipton about what his team is doing well right now. “We’re taking advantage of chances. When the other team’s pitcher has control issues, we are patient and take walks. We stay calm and collected at the plate.”
WELLMAN, IA
kciiradio.com

WMU Softball Outlast Columbus

An area meeting on the softball diamond in Winfield went the home Wolves way on Friday when they escaped by Columbus Community 8-6 in a Southeast Iowa Super Conference matchup. Tied at 1-1 in the third, the Wolves scored seven runs in the next two innings and despite a late...
WINFIELD, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#The University Of Iowa#Education#Aviation
kciiradio.com

Clark to Play Football at Loras

Another area high school graduate is off the recruiting board with WACO’s Jonah Clark signing his letter of intent to play football at Loras College this fall. The Duhawks are a division III program in Dubuque apart of the American Rivers Conference and last year they finished 4-6. Clark was an intimidator this past season on the gridiron snatching all state and district defensive player of the year honors for a Warrior team that finished 10-1 and reached the quarterfinals of the eight-player playoffs. Listed at 6’2’’ 200 pounds, the senior defensive end compiled 43 tackles including 9.5 for a loss and four sacks. As a tight end on the other side, Clark caught 11 passes for 155 yards and three touchdowns while adding two more end zone trips on the ground.
DUBUQUE, IA
kciiradio.com

Lone Tree Baseball and Softball Continued Busy Stretch

It’s been a busy few days for the Lone Tree summer teams with a few wins piling up on the softball side. The Lion softball team dominated their way to a 13-1 win over Mediapolis on Friday with the offense finishing with six hits led by three RBI nights from Arlie Lorack and Avery Grover. Lorack got the win in the circle tossing five innings of one run ball giving up six hits and six strikeouts. A Saturday tournament took them to Central City where the Lions beat Monticello 8-1 and then lost to the host Wildcats 11-3. The win saw the bats shine with 12 hits led by Kayleigh Rundlett going 3-for-4 with one RBI and Lorack brought in a pair of tallies. The senior once again got it done in the circle twirling a complete game two hitter with the one run being unearned. Ellen Carow went 2-for-4 in the loss against Central City. Lone Tree battled back from a 7-0 deficit last night, but couldn’t outlast Pekin falling 8-6. The team had 11 knocks with Rundlett finishing 2-for-3 with four RBI. The defense committed six errors with just two of the runs being earned for Lorack. She threw a complete game surrendering 10 hits and one walk with six strikeouts. The Lions are now 4-6 overall.
LONE TREE, IA
kciiradio.com

Huskies Split with Wapello

Highland and Wapello met on the diamonds Friday night with the road Huskie baseball team picking up a win and softball falling to the Arrows. The baseball game saw Highland lead 5-1 after five and they held off the Indians for a 7-3 victory. The red and white had eight hits with Trevor McFarland going 2-for-4 with three RBI and Connor Grinstead had a pair of singles that brought in one tally. Grinstead did his job on the mound throwing six innings surrendering three earned runs on five knocks and striking out seven. They improved to 7-1 overall and 5-1 in the SEISC.
WAPELLO, IA
kciiradio.com

Ravens and Wolves Meet on Diamonds Tuesday

The Hillcrest Academy baseball and softball teams take the field tonight on the road against Winfield-Mt. Union in an all KCII area battle. The Hillcrest baseball team is 2-3 in conference and overall after a 15-11 win in Packwood over the Panthers Friday. The Ravens are hitting .257 as a team with Luke and Liam Schrock and Grant Bender all at the .350 mark or better. Luke leads the way at .435 with 10 hits and seven runs scored. Josiah Beachy has a team best six RBI. On the hill, the Ravens have a 5.15 team ERA. Seth Ours has three appearances with a 4.57 ERA. Luke Schrock is 1-1 with 11 innings and a 6.36 ERA.
WINFIELD, IA
kciiradio.com

Hawks Clash With Cougars Monday

The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk softball team makes a trip to River Valley North Division foe Cascade Monday for a makeup contest. This game was originally scheduled for May 26th. Mid-Prairie is 3-4 overall and 2-2 in RVC play with momentum following a Saturday win 5-4 over Class 5A Iowa City West at Pearl Field in Iowa City. The Hawks are hitting .230 as a group with Hannah Sellers, Gabi Robertson and Dakota Mitchell all over .300. Sellers leads the team at .571, Robertson has a team best eight hits and seven runs. Sydney Knebel has driven in six. In the circle, Knebel has worked 42 innings, allowing 58 hits, 18 earned runs and striking out 29 for a 2.98ERA with three wins.
IOWA CITY, IA
Axios Des Moines

Des Moines' $84 million soccer stadium project delayed

The completion of a professional soccer stadium and adjacent plaza in downtown Des Moines is being delayed a year, project organizers announced in a press release Monday morning.The kick-off for Iowa's first United Soccer League (USL) Championship club is now set for 2025.Why it matters: At about $84 million, it's one of the largest ongoing projects in Des Moines.It's also the centerpiece of a $535 million plan to develop an area that had been vacant and blighted for decades.Catch up fast: Kyle Krause, Kum & Go's former CEO, has been working to bring the Division II men's soccer league to...
DES MOINES, IA
kciiradio.com

Eagles Emerge Past Plainsmen

An early season South Iowa Cedar League baseball matchup took place in Keota on Friday with the Eagles surging past Belle Plaine 6-4. Keota scored twice in the first, third, and fifth innings that proved to be enough to hold on for the conference win. The purple and gold scattered six hits with Caleb Waterhouse going 2-for-3 with one RBI and two runs scored. Aidan Anderson picked up the win on the hill tossing six innings surrendering four runs (two earned) on four hits and striking out five. Cole Kindred managed the save by finishing off the final three outs.
KEOTA, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington Summer Classic Celebrates Community

The Washington square was full of activity last weekend for the eighth annual Washington Summer Classic. The three day event kicked off with Ridiculously Bubbly Thursday that included the sip and shop, farmer’s market, Thursday night live and performance by the Washington Municipal Band. Friday was family day with a free swim at the Washington Steele Family Aquatic Center, bounce house, pony rides, live music and a showing of Encanto for Movies on Main. Saturday was Washington’s 75th annual celebration of Ridiculous Day, the longest running event in the state, that included Face painting, pony rides, games, a bounce house, Ridiculous Princess and Superhero Contest, Kiddie Tractor Pull, Municipal Band performance, magician show, Tractor and Ridiculous parade along with a concert featuring Joshua Stanley and Aces and Eights on the Central Park bandstand to close the day. The Fly-in Breakfast at the Washington Municipal Airport Sunday morning closed the weekend. The KCII Big Red Radio was on the square Thursday, Friday, and Saturday to play music, announce the parade and take part in festivities. The Washington Summer Classic is presented by the Washington Chamber of Commerce, and the City of Washington.
WASHINGTON, IA
KCCI.com

Iowa Middle School students push for change at 'Wear Orange' rally

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) — “Wear Orange” events were held across the country on Saturday, including Dubuque and Iowa City, calling for stricter gun laws, KCRG reports. “I’m about to go to middle school, and I don’t want to because of the things I’m seeing,” Luciana Paucean, 10, of Dubuque, said.
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Washington child protests swimmer age policy at public pool

WASHINGTON, Iowa (KCRG) - A family in Washington is protesting the rules about age limits at the public pool in Washington. Dilinger Burton, 11, said he is used to going to the public pool by himself. “We were able to go swimming pretty much every day,” Dilinger said, referring to...
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Reynolds Appears at Fairgrounds Rally Saturday

Ahead of Tuesday’s primary election, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds appeared at an event at the Washington County Fairgrounds Saturday afternoon. The gathering was billed as a “Get Out the Vote Rally” where the Governor shared the stage with Iowa House District 92 candidate Heather Hora, who she endorsed in the race earlier this spring. Reynolds, spoke to the crowd of around 75 people, about the importance of their vote in this primary cycle. “This is an extremely important election. We’ve got a lot of things happening in this country today. We need to pay attention, we need to stay engaged, we need to show up and let, send a flare, that we’re going to take this country back. It doesn’t happen without each and every one of you showing up and doing what you need to do.”
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
98.1 KHAK

After 21 Years Iowa Basketball Gets a Devil of a Challenge

The last time that the Iowa men's basketball team took on the Duke Blue Devils, it didn't go well. The Iowa vs. Duke series itself is a one-sided affair with Duke having won 7 of 8 career meetings. The Hawkeyes will get another shot at the Blue Devils later this year.
ourquadcities.com

Bettendorf hires familiar face for new community job

The City of Bettendorf on Monday announced the hiring of Angie Sharp to fill the new position of Community Engagement Manager. Sharp graduated from Augustana College in 2008 with a bachelor’s degree in Communications and English. Since 2009, she has worked for WQAD-TV, the last 5 1/2 years as the anchor for Good Morning Quad Cities. Before starting at WQAD in November 2009, Sharp worked briefly for WHBF Local 4.
BETTENDORF, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy