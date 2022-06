HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police have released a surveillance photo of a vehicle that is suspected of being involved in a fatal shooting of a man on Monday evening. The incident happened around 6:30 p.m. on Monday at a home on the 6500 block of Thornwall Street in northwest Houston, as officers were called to find a man with a gunshot wound. The unidentified victim, 31, later died at a hospital.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO