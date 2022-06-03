ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geary County, KS

15-year-old crashes car after high-speed chase on I-70

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 4 days ago

GEARY COUNTY—A Kansas teen was injured in an accident during a police chase just before 1p.m. Thursday in Geary County. The Kansas Highway Patrol...

hutchpost.com

Hutch Post

Woman dead, 3 children injured after Kansas crash and fire

LYON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal accident on the Kansas Turnpike have identified the victim. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Cadillac SRX driven by Sacha McNack, 31, Oklahoma City, was northbound on Interstate 335 near the Emporia exit just after noon Monday. The SUV traveled onto...
EMPORIA, KS
Hutch Post

Police arrest Kan. woman in connection with stabbing at Dillons

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a stabbing at Dillons on June 1, have made one arrest and continue to search for the suspect identified as 41-year-old Jason Bulger. On Monday evening, police arrested 37-year-old Amanda Bulger as part of the ongoing investigation, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. She was...
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

Standoff north of Hutchinson ends peacefully

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A long standoff has ended peacefully in a rural area north of Hutchinson on Tuesday. It started when law enforcement was summoned to an area just north of 56th Avenue on Plum for a troubled subject. “Deputies responded to the scene and made contact with a...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

UPDATE: Standoff ends peacefully

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Plum is closed from 56th to 82 to deal with troubled subject. According to the Reno County Sheriff's Department it is the same situation that closed the street earlier Tuesday morning. No other details are available.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Police: Security camera saw Kan. man take cash from video game

A Kansas man faces requested theft, drug, and weapon charges after he allegedly was seen on surveillance video taking money from an arcade game. On June 2, police were sent to The Alley, 115 E. Ash Street in Salina for the report of cash being stolen from a video game the day before, according to Police Captain Paul Forrester.
SALINA, KS
Hutch Post

Police: Kansas man jailed for selling marijuana near school

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug allegations. On Friday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant at a home in the 700 Block NE Forest related to an ongoing investigation, according to Police Lt. Edward Stanley. While conducting the search warrant, officers located Marijuana and Firearms.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Police: Kansas woman jailed after she stabbed her husband

ATCHISON COUNTYLaw enforcement authorities are investigating a stabbing and have a suspect in custody. Just after 2a.m. Sunday, police responded to investigate a stabbing that had occurred in the 500 block North 7th Street in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. During a disturbance, between 36-year-old Katie Thomas and...
ATCHISON, KS
Hutch Post

City to settle lawsuit over 2012 fatal Kan. police shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The city of Wichita plans to settle a lawsuit filed over the death of a man who was shot by a police officer in 2012. The city's law department has asked the City Council to approve on Tuesday a $175,000 settlement with the mother of 24-year-old Troy Lanning. A city spokeswoman said the settlement will be paid out of a self-insurance fund.
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Sheriff: Kan. driver jailed for chasing, shooting gun at vehicle

FRANKLIN COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting on a Kansas highway and have made an arrest. Just after 6:30a.m. Friday, Sheriff's Deputies arrested 22-year-old Devin W. Fuller of Baldwin City following an investigation that suggested he shot a gun from his vehicle at another vehicle, according to a media release from the Franklin County Sheriff.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Man dies after bicycle, pickup accident on Kansas road

LYON COUNTY—One person died in an accident just after 5p.m. Friday in Lyon County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a bicycle ridden by Gregory Bachman, 61, Frisco, Colorado, was northbound on County Road F at County Road 190. The bicycle entered the intersection and struck a westbound 2011 Chevy...
LYON COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Sheriff's deputy finds Kansas couple using drugs

OSAGE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two people on drug charges after a traffic stop. On May 30, an Osage County Sheriff’s Deputy arrived at a residence in the 12600 block of South Lewelling Road, near Carbondale, to serve a civil paper. As the deputy approached, he encountered two subjects engaged in illegal narcotic use. One was taken into custody without incident. Another subject fled the scene on foot. A sheriff’s office K9 was requested at the scene and was utilized by tracking the subject that fled.
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Reno County Museum with lots going on this summer

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Katie Broker with the Reno County Museum said the Museum is getting ready to commemorate the 150th anniversary of Hutchinson by looking back at another big celebration. "We have published a book, it's for the 150th," Broker said. "It is a picture book of the powwow....
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Flood warning in effect for Cow Creek

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — All eyes are on Cow Creek northwest of Hutchinson as persistent rain is starting to raise flood concerns. A flood warning is in effect for Rice and Reno Counties from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday. As of Tuesday morning, Cow Creek was running at 5.6 feet with flood stage at 9.5 feet. The creek is forecast to reach 10 feet Thursday evening. Flood stage is 9.5 feet. At this level the low water crossings on Wilson Road between 69th and 82nd floods along with other township roads in the area.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
