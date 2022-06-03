ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Dispatch

Small business owners in Thomasville devastated after seeing thieves drive away with their food trailer

By Sharon Myers, The Dispatch
 4 days ago
Having their own business was a dream that Carlos Avalos and Candida Cortes had had for over 20 years, and last year they finally took the plunge and bought a trailer where they served tacos and other Hispanic delicacies.

Last week, their dream became a nightmare when they watched someone driving off with their newly kitted-out trailer.

“They are devastated,” said their daughter Katia Cortes. “Especially my mom. She has always wanted to be her own boss and she loves to cook.”

On May 19, the couple were preparing for another day of work driving on Old Thomasville Road from their home in Thomasville to High Point, where they parked their trailer. While en route, they saw a white truck driving the opposite direction hauling a trailer that look all too familiar.

“My mom looked at my dad and said, "Is that's our trailer?”, said Cortes. “So, they went to where they had parked it and confirmed it was gone.”

According to Cortes the couple had saved up close to $60,000 to purchase the trailer and have it fitted with all the equipment they needed to open their new business, Taco La Chula.

“Everything in it was brand new,” said Cortes.

She said there have been a few reports of sightings of the stolen trailer, but nothing has come of it. One hinderance is that the black trailer does not have any logos or distinguishing markings on the outside. Cortes said her parents were in the process of getting the business logo put on the trailer.

For the past year, they have been building their customer base by opening at their regular location on Old Thomasville Road, doing catering and going to parties and other events. But now the couple have no source of income and are at their wits end about how to move forward.

“They don’t know what to do, they are not able to do anything about it,” said Cortes.

The family is asking if anyone has any information on the Taco La Chula trailer to contact the High Point Police at (336) 883-3224

General news reporter Sharon Myers can be reached at sharon.myers@the-dispatch.com. Follow her on Twitter @LexDispatchSM.

Comments / 2

Comments / 0

