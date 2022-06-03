ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devils Lake Daily Journal

World of Outlaws Visit River Cities Speedway

By Tony Veneziano, special guest writer
Devils Lake Daily Journal
Devils Lake Daily Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bk0Lw_0fzHUCKy00

GRAND FORKS - The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series will make their first of two visits to River Cities Speedway in Grand Forks today for the 1st Leg of the Gerdau Northern Tour. This season will mark the 16th consecutive year the series has raced at the high-banked bullring. Joining the World of Outlaws will be the NLRA Late Model Series for a full race program.

A total of 12 drivers have won with the World of Outlaws NOS Sprint Car Series at River Cities Speedway, dating back to 2007. Last year, three-time and defending series champion, Brad Sweet, picked up his first win at the track. Donny Schatz, David Gravel, Logan Schuchart and Kraig Kinser are all past winners at the track, who will be in attendance on June 3.

Schatz has been the driver to beat at River Cities Speedway over the years, racking up 12 wins in 27 races. The 10-time series champion most recently won at the track in his home state in August of 2019. He has finished in the top-10 in each and every one of the 27 World of Outlaws races contested at the track, with 25 of those being top-five performances, including a fourth-place showing last year.

Sweet is the current World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series point leader on the strength of 20 top-10 finishes in the first 23 races of the season. The California native has 12 top-10 finishes in 16 career starts at River Cities Speedway, with 10 of those being top-five showings, including his victory last season.

Sheldon Haudenschild, who is currently second in points has five top-10 finishes in eight career starts at River Cities Speedway. The Ohio native finished a career-best second at the track last year. Haudenschild leads the Outlaws with five victories this season, including in the most recent event on Monday evening at Lawrenceburg Speedway in Indiana.

Gravel, who is currently third in points, won at River Cities Speedway in 2017. The Connecticut native has 13 top-10 finishes in 15 starts at the track. Gravel ran sixth at Grand Forks last year. The veteran driver has a pair of wins thus far in 2022.

Carson Macedo, who is in his second season driving for Jason Johnson Racing, has made four starts at River Cities Speedway in his young career. The Californian finished a career-best third at the track last year as he chases his first Grand Forks win. Macedo has won four times thus far in 2022 and is fourth in points.

Schuchart picked up his first River Cities win in June of 2019 and has finished on the podium in three straight races at the track. In his career, the Pennsylvanian has seven top-10 finishes in Grand Forks, six of those being top-five performances.

Kinser was victorious at River Cities Speedway in 2012. The veteran driver has nine career top-10 finishes at the track. Kinser is just outside of the top-10 in the series point standings.

Jacob Allen, the grandson of Hall of Famer Bobby Allen, led laps at River Cities Speedway in 2017. The young driver has two victories this season and is ninth in points.

James McFadden and Brock Zearfoss are both back for their sophomore seasons on the World of Outlaws circuit. McFadden is currently eighth in points and Zearfoss is 10th.

Spencer Bayston, Noah Gass and Kasey Kahne are all contending for the Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year Award this season. Bayston is currently seventh in points with one win. Kahne made his debut at River Cities Speedway last year, when he was driving for the Roth Motorsports team, finishing 11th.

Robbie Price, from Canada, recently climbed aboard the familiar No. 7 for Sides Motorsports, with Jason Sides turning the wrenches. Veteran driver Bill Rose has also returned to the Outlaws tour in 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

Golf: Class A teams preparing for state tournament

Class A golfers are getting ready to tee of on last time this season, as the season wraps up with the Class A State tournament at Rose Creek Golf Course in Fargo. Coaches said to compete at the state level, their golfers are going to have to find more fairways and battle the elements. “We’ll […]
FARGO, ND
lakesarearadio.net

Spitfire Bar & Grill in Detroit Lakes Closes

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Spitfire Bar & Grill in Detroit Lakes has announced their closure. The business which opened in November 2018 after purchasing and remodeling The Speakeasy announced on Facebook, Tuesday that they’ve been unable to hire enough people to provide a level of service and quality that meets Spitfire’s standards.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
KNOX News Radio

GF moves to annex north side parcel

The Grand Forks council approved the annexation of property north of the city designed to be the new home of the proposed Fufeng project. As has been the case with most meetings regarding the corn milling plant nearby residents showed up to voice opposition. One speaker identified himself as Jerol...
GRAND FORKS, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Speedway Motorsports#Time Series#Sports#River Cities Speedway#Grand Forks
KNOX News Radio

Another weekend for dangerous accidents

— — — A 35 year old South Dakota man and his 13 year old female passenger sustained serious injuries when he crashed his motorcycle in North Dakota’s McKenzie County on Sunday. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the motorcyclist was heading north on Highway 1806 when...
REYNOLDS, ND
valleynewslive.com

City of Grand Forks Election Resources

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Election Day - June 14, 2022. To participate in a City of Grand Forks election, you must be a city resident for at least 30 days prior to the election. You must also be at least 18 years old, a North Dakota resident and a citizen of the United States.
GRAND FORKS, ND
valleynewslive.com

Mosquito spraying scheduled in Grand Forks and East Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The fight against mosquitoes continues. The City of Grand Forks and East Grand Forks have scheduled citywide spraying for mosquitoes on Tuesday, June 7th, between 8:00 p.m. and 1:00 a.m. Most of the mosquito control spray equipment is noisy and will be traveling...
GRAND FORKS, ND
valleynewslive.com

RedHawks bat girl joins dad in family business

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - You know him as Super Fan. He’s become a staple at Newman Outdoor Field. Helping the crowd stay pumped and leading the fans in cheers. While you know him as a Super Fan, you might not know he’s also a super dad.
FARGO, ND
DL-Online

Fargo man dies in crash with tractor in northwest Minnesota

MAHNOMEN, Minn. — A Fargo man has died after a collision on state Highway 59 early Tuesday, June 7, when his Honda Odyssey collided with a Freightliner tractor. At about 7:37 a.m., Joshua James Kraft, 37, was driving a 2000 Honda Odyssey that crossed into the northbound lane and struck the left side of the Freightliner, according to a press release from the Minnesota State Patrol.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Construction begins in downtown Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Major changes are coming to Center Avenue in downtown Moorhead starting June 6. The reconstruction project will close parts of area for several months as crews work to improve the pavement, sidewalks, lighting, storm sewer and landscaping. The first stretch to be closed for...
MOORHEAD, MN
kvrr.com

North Dakota marijuana advocates surpass 50% of signatures to qualify for ballot

FARGO (KVRR) – A group that supports legalizing recreational marijuana in North Dakota says more than half of the signatures needed to place on the issue on the ballot have already been collected. New Approach North Dakota says after six weeks of gathering signatures, more than 9,000 people have...
valleynewslive.com

Group hosting drive-through petition signing events to get marijuana on the November ballot

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A group called New Approach North Dakota is hoping you’ll drive-through to sign their petitions this weekend. The goal is to get 15,582 signatures supporting the legalization of marijuana. If they get enough signatures and the petitions are approved by the Secretary of State, North Dakotans would be voting in November on whether or not to legalize marijuana.
FARGO, ND
KNOX News Radio

Business News: GF groundbreaking…Social Security & Titan expansion

U.S. employers added a healthy 390,000 jobs last month, extending a streak of solid hiring that has bolstered an economy under pressure from high inflation and interest rates. Last month’s gain reflects a still-healthy job market despite concerns that the economy will weaken in the coming months as the Federal Reserve steadily raises rates to fight inflation.
GRAND FORKS, ND
AthlonSports.com

Athlon Sports' Preseason FCS Top 25 for 2022

There it is — right smack in the middle of the FCS regular season — the Dakota Marker rivalry game on Oct. 15. South Dakota State at North Dakota State may be a sneak preview of the national championship game, which will cap the annual 24-team playoffs on Jan. 7 in Frisco, Texas.
FRISCO, TX
740thefan.com

Jim Roers files building permit application for Fargo’s Roosevelt neighborhood townhome project

FARGO (KFGO) – Jim Roers, President of Roers Construction and Development, has filed an application for a building permit to build seven townhomes on the block near the St. Paul Newman Center Church and the View Apartments at 12th Avenue North and University Drive. It’s the latest move in the ongoing controversy over the Fargo townhome construction issue between the city and the builder.
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Man Shot And Wounded In Pine Point, Minnesota, No Arrest Made

PINE POINT, Minn. (KVRR) — The shooting of a man late Friday night in Pine Point, Minnesota is under investigation. That is about 25 miles northeast of Detroit Lakes. Becker County authorities say 44-year-old Brian Bloom of Ponsford was first taken to the hospital in Detroit Lakes before being airlifted to a Fargo hospital.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
kfgo.com

Worker dies at Grand Forks construction site

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KFGO) – A construction worker died in Grand Forks Friday after he was pinned beneath a piece of heavy equipment while working alone on a site in a residential area on the city’s west side. Police were dispatched to the site for the report of...
GRAND FORKS, ND
lakesarearadio.net

Brothers Ethan and Mason Carrier Receive Offers To Play Football For PJ Fleck’s Gophers

Detroit Lakes, MN (KDLM) – Detroit Lakes High School’s Ethan and Mason Carrier had an unforgettable weekend. On Saturday, the brothers were competing in the Section 8AA Track and Field finals, where they make up half of the 4×100 relay team that advanced to the state meet. The two also raced against each other in the 100m finals with Ethan taking fourth and Mason placing seventh.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
Devils Lake Daily Journal

Devils Lake Daily Journal

397
Followers
824
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Devils Lake, ND from Devils Lake Daily Journal.

 http://devilslakejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy