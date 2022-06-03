Prairie Business opens nominations for 2022's 50 Best Places to Work

Nomination deadline is Friday, July 8.

GRAND FORKS - Prairie Business is on the search for the region’s 50 Best Places to Work for 2022.

Many traits make a company a great place to work – its people, services, the benefits it offers, its values. What makes your company stand out among the crowd?

Studies show that employees who feel appreciated and part of the team are more apt to go the extra mile. The dividends can be many. Companies that make efforts to boost employee morale, for instance, enjoy lower turnover, better financial performance, improved track records on safety, and higher-quality job applicants.

Prairie Business will name those types of employers in an upcoming issue that will highlight 50 of the region’s best places to work. Will one of them be yours?

How this works: Employees nominate companies, nonprofits and other organizations, outlining their workplace and its benefits and culture, as well as the personal job satisfaction that working for the organization can inspire.

Companies and other employers in the Prairie Business readership area – South Dakota, North Dakota and western Minnesota – will be considered. Special consideration will be given to the number of nominations received per organization.