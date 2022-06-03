ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Forks, ND

Prairie Business opens nominations for 2022's 50 Best Places to Work

By Staff Reports
Devils Lake Daily Journal
Devils Lake Daily Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s1HPc_0fzHUBSF00

Nomination deadline is Friday, July 8.

GRAND FORKS - Prairie Business is on the search for the region’s 50 Best Places to Work for 2022.

Many traits make a company a great place to work – its people, services, the benefits it offers, its values. What makes your company stand out among the crowd?

Studies show that employees who feel appreciated and part of the team are more apt to go the extra mile. The dividends can be many. Companies that make efforts to boost employee morale, for instance, enjoy lower turnover, better financial performance, improved track records on safety, and higher-quality job applicants.

Prairie Business will name those types of employers in an upcoming issue that will highlight 50 of the region’s best places to work. Will one of them be yours?

How this works: Employees nominate companies, nonprofits and other organizations, outlining their workplace and its benefits and culture, as well as the personal job satisfaction that working for the organization can inspire.

Companies and other employers in the Prairie Business readership area – South Dakota, North Dakota and western Minnesota – will be considered. Special consideration will be given to the number of nominations received per organization.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
City
Grand Forks, ND
State
Minnesota State
State
South Dakota State
Grand Forks, ND
Business
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Prairie#Best Places To Work#Prairie Business
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Devils Lake Daily Journal

Devils Lake Daily Journal

397
Followers
824
Post
39K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Devils Lake, ND from Devils Lake Daily Journal.

 http://devilslakejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy