ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

From Air Force to Zane (Morehouse and Russell): The ABCs of Texas' Austin Regional

By Danny Davis, Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
Austin American-Statesman
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Pt1E_0fzHU8tJ00

The Texas baseball team is playing the role of host this weekend, as the Longhorns (42-19), seeded ninth, welcome Dallas Baptist (34-22-1), Louisiana Tech (42-19) and Air Force (30-27) to the Austin Regional of the NCAA Tournament. The action will start Friday afternoon.

Want to know more about this weekend? That's as easy as A-B-C.

A is for Air Force, the Mountain West tournament champion and Texas' first opponent. The Falcons are making their first NCAA appearance in 53 years. Air Force's last tournament game was a 5-4 loss to Idaho on May 26, 1969.

B is for the Big 12. This season, Dallas Baptist went 5-4 in games against Big 12 opponents. Air Force was 3-4, including a two-game series split with Texas. Louisiana Tech hasn't played a Big 12 team since 2018.

C is for Coppin State. The Eagles, playing in the Greenville Regional, have hit 28 home runs this season. By himself, Texas slugger Ivan Melendez has hit a school-record 29 homers. Melendez — who's tied for the national lead — has out-homered 30 Division I teams; Coppin State is the only one of those that made it to the NCAAs.

D is for doubles. Texas (142) and Air Force (141) are Nos. 5 and 6 nationally in doubles. Louisiana Tech (129) and Dallas Baptist (119) are Nos. 17 and 42 among the 293 Division I teams.

E is for eight. This is the eighth straight NCAA regional appearance for Dallas Baptist. That's the longest active streak among the teams in Austin.

F is for family. Dallas Baptist coach Dan Heefner is the father of Patriots third baseman Luke Heefner, the Missouri Valley Conference's freshman of the year, who's hitting .293.

G is for Gordon — Lucas Gordon — and fellow left-hander Pete Hansen, who have combined for a 17-2 record and a 2.74 ERA at Texas this year. Hansen is expected to get Friday's start for the Longhorns.

H is for homecoming. Dallas Baptist's two leading hitters are Central Texas products — first baseman Cole Moore (Georgetown) is hitting .356, and outfielder Jace Grady (Elgin) is hitting .307.

I is for intentional walk. Melendez has drawn free passes five times in his last 14 games. That's more than Dallas Baptist (four) and Air Force (three) have received all season.

J is for Jorge Corona, Louisiana Tech's primary catcher the past three seasons. Texas catcher Silas Ardoin was once committed to Louisiana Tech. Ardoin and Corona were both class of 2019 recruits.

K is for Kulasingam — Sam Kulasingam. The Air Force first baseman has recorded a school-record 103 hits this season.

L is for lopsided loss, as in Dallas Baptist's 21-2 loss to Evansville at its conference tournament.

M is for Messinger — Skyler Messinger, Texas' third baseman, who'll make his NCAA debut Friday. A graduate transfer who spent the past four seasons at Kansas, Messinger has played in 245 career games.

N is for next year. Starting with the 2023 season, Dallas Baptist and Louisiana Tech, who'll face off against each other in Friday's other first-round matchup, will be conference rivals. Dallas Baptist, which has spent the past nine years in the Missouri Valley Conference, is leaving for Conference USA.

O is for Omaha. Texas has 12 players who have been to the College World Series, college baseball's biggest stage. They include Austin Todd, who was injured for last year's CWS trip to Omaha but did have a reserve role on Texas' 2018 CWS team.

P is for powerful pitchers. Air Force's Paul Skenes has compiled a 10-2 record — and hit 12 home runs. Nationally, only 17 pitchers have won at least 10 games this season. Of those, Skenes and Central Michigan's Garrett Navarra (10-2, three homers) are the only ones who have also recorded an at-bat this season.

Q is for quick. Louisiana Tech's Taylor Young and Jace Grady have both been quick on the base paths. With 26 and 25 steals, they rank No. 33 and No. 37 nationally.

R is for rematches. Both of Friday's games will pair teams that have faced each other. Texas and Air Force split a midweek series in Austin in April (Air Force 14-2, Texas 12-10), and Dallas Baptist earned a 7-4 win at Louisiana Tech on March 29.

S is for Stehly — Murphy Stehly, the Texas utility man who's one of 18 players at the Austin Regional who have hit double-digit home runs this season. His 17 homers are second-most among that group. Stehly appeared in only one of UT's 10 NCAA Tournament games last year.

T is for temperature. The projected high temperature on Friday is 94 degrees. Texas-Air Force will start at 1 p.m.

U is for UFCU Disch-Falk Field. In five seasons under head coach David Pierce, the Longhorns are 10-1 in NCAA Tournament games (and 146-40 overall) at their home ballpark.

V is for victories. The four teams in the Austin regional averaged 37 wins this year.

W is for walk-off. Last week, walk-off singles in the ninth inning gave Louisiana Tech victories in both the semifinals and championship game at the Conference USA Tournament.

X is for Xavier. The 29 homers hit by both Melendez and Xavier's Luke Franzoni are tied atop the natonal leaderboard. Xavier (33-27) did not make the NCAA Tournament.

Y is for Young — Taylor Young, the Louisiana Tech shortstop, has scored a nation-leading 86 runs this season. Against Louisiana-Monroe on May 3, he scored four times despite not recording an official at-bat. He was walked three times and hit by two pitches in the Bulldogs' 11-5 win.

Z is for Zane — Zane Russell, a Dallas Baptist reliever, has posted a 4-0 record and a team-low 1.69 ERA. And Texas' Zane Morehouse (3-1, 5.75 ERA) has started in six of his 18 appearances on the mound.

Austin Regional

Friday's games

Air Force vs. Texas, 1 p.m., LHN, 104.9

Louisiana Tech vs. Dallas Baptist, 6:30 p.m.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Texas A&M Releases Statement On Kyle Rittenhouse News

After Kyle Rittenhouse announced that he would be attending Texas A&M, reports have surfaced to the contrary. Per Kate McGee of the Texas Tribune, "Texas A&M University says Kyle Rittenhouse has not been admitted as a student this summer or fall." Noting, "Rittenhouse said on the Charlie Kirk Show Friday...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Texas Monthly

Greg Abbott Once Promised to End School Shootings, but After Uvalde His Tone Has Changed

Governor Greg Abbott’s remarks, at a press conference soon after the bloodbath, were strong and unambiguous. The state had to firmly respond to “one of the most heinous attacks that we’ve ever seen in the history of Texas schools,” he said forcefully. “We need to do more than just pray for the victims and their families.” Texas, and Abbott personally, had a responsibility, he said, “to step up and make sure that this action is never repeated ever again in the history of the state of Texas.”
TEXAS STATE
Lincoln Report

3 Incredible Small Towns in Texas

There is a wide variety of small towns in Texas, each with its own distinctive characteristics. If you're looking for a place to slow down and enjoy some old-fashioned Texas hospitality, then one of these towns is sure to fit the bill.
TEXAS STATE
Tom Handy

Governor Abbott declares more weapons training for schools

Weeks after the Uvalde shooting, Texas Governor Greg Abbott called on safety experts to train all 1,022 public schools. Priority is given to school-based law enforcement. This is his follow-up to the attack by Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke who is trying to close the distance between him and the governor who is up for reelection over the seat in Austin, Texas.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
State
Texas State
Austin, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
State
Louisiana State
Austin, TX
College Sports
City
Austin, TX
do512.com

The Best Dang Barbecue in Austin

Austin's BBQ is a mighty thing indeed. It is both imitated and revered worldwide. People come from near and far to experience it, and for good reason. It's not just Franklin BBQ that inspires rabid, line-waiting devotion. Austin possesses scores of truly exemplary BBQ joints. We know this list barely scratches the surface, but these are some of our favorites among countless BBQ joints in town.
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Baseball#College World Series#Longhorns#Air Force#Coppin State#Eagles#Division#Ncaas#Nos
CW33

This is the best bakery in Texas, report says

DALLAS (KDAF) — Sweet tooth, everyone has one… well, unless you don’t, but that’s okay. This one is for those with a craving for all things sweet. Mashed has released a new report saying the best bakeries in every state according to online reviews. Because we...
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Keller

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. JEANES, JEFFREY FRANKLIN; W/M; POB: DALLAS TX; OCCUPATION: MECHANIC; EMPLOYER: CITY OF FORT WORTH;...
KELLER, TX
San Antonio Current

Runoff between South Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar and progressive Jessica Cisneros still not called

A week after Texas' May 24 primary runoffs, progressive Jessica Cisneros' challenge to nine-term Democratic Congressman Henry Cuellar remains too close to call, the Associated Press reports. Even after a final update of Bexar County ballots, the longtime Laredo congressman leads Cisneros, an immigration and civil rights attorney, by just...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
CultureMap Dallas

Death of Texas country music legend leads this week's 5 most-read Dallas stories

Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. 1. Country music icon and Gilley's co-founder Mickey Gilley passes away at 86. A country music icon has passed away. Mickey Gilley, the singer-songwriter whose career spanned more than 50 years, died surrounded by his family on May 7, according to Pasadena mayor Jeff Wagner. He was 86.
DALLAS, TX
Austin American-Statesman

Austin American-Statesman

1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
370K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Austin, TX from Austin American-Statesman.

 http://statesman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy