Cristiano Ronaldo happy at Man Utd and targeting trophies under Erik Ten Hag

By Pa Sport Staff
 4 days ago

Cristiano Ronaldo says he is happy to be at Manchester United and has targeted winning trophies under Erik Ten Hag next season.

The Portuguese’s future has been in doubt after a terrible campaign for the club saw them finish sixth in the Premier League and miss out on Champions League football.

Ronaldo, 37, was the star performer with 24 goals and insists he is “still very happy” at Old Trafford and wants success under the new boss.

“I knew he did a fantastic job for Ajax and that he’s an experienced coach but we need to give him time and things need to change they way he wants,” he said in a video posted on the club’s Twitter account.

“I hope we have success of course because if you have success, all of Manchester are going to have success as well. So I wish him the best.

“We are happy and excited – not only the players, but the supporters as well.

“I wish him the best and let’s believe that next year we’re going to win trophies.

“For me, the most important thing is to try to win the games and try to win some championship or some cup but I believe that Manchester will be where they belong.

“As I say before, sometimes it takes time but I still believe.”

It was not the Old Trafford homecoming that Ronaldo would have dreamed of when he returned last summer, even if his own performances dragged United into the top six.

But his relationship with the fans never waned.

He added: “I was happy of course, to be back in a club that really raised my career so it was unbelievable, the feeling when I came back again. It was nice to feel the supporters, the happiness of them was great.

“I was and still am very happy to be here.

“And what I have to say to the fans is they are amazing even when you lost games they always support us, they’re always are with us. The supporters are always in my heart and it’s the people that we all should respect because they are always on our side.”

The Independent

Germany vs England: Five things we learned as Harry Kane penalty earns Nations League point

In-game management and substitutions deserve creditThis was far from a perfect England performance. At one point, it appeared as though they would lose consecutive games for the first time in almost four years and fail to score back-to-back for the first time in five. Germany will be disappointed not to have made more of their dominance. Credit to Gareth Southgate, though, as his substitutions spurred a late rally that ultimately brought a late equaliser from the penalty spot through Harry Kane.Southgate’s in-game management has been arguably the most scrutinised element of his time in charge, culpable in both the famous...
SPORTS
The Independent

Harry Maguire capitalises on Gareth Southgate loyalty to hint at recovery for England

The Slabhead Beckenbauer got close to Kai Havertz. Too close, it soon transpired, as the Germany forward rolled him, the ball flew past him and Jonas Hofmann ran clear to slot a shot past Jordan Pickford.The way Harry Maguire’s season has gone, he probably expected the goal to stand. Cue another picture of an increasingly haunted Maguire with hangdog expression, again straddling the divide between lucklessness and haplessness? Actually, no. Instead, he was reprieved by the flag; Hofmann was offside.That time, anyway. When the Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder found the net for the second time, Maguire may have overcorrected. He stepped...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Germany vs England LIVE: Nations League result, final score and reaction tonight

England get away with one, but also get a lot to think about.Harry Kane scored his 50th international goal with a contentious late penalty, to secure a 1-1 draw against Germany that Gareth Southgate’s side probably didn’t deserve. The mixed feelings were further emphasised by the context. This was undeniably a good result, from a middling performance, that also represents the first time that England have failed to win two consecutive games since June 2019.That stat shows how far they’ve come, but maybe reminds there is also a bit to go. It was not a quirk that they failed to...
SPORTS
The Independent

Harry Kane: England’s all-time top scorers as striker nets his 50th international goal

Harry Kane’s goal against Germany on Tuesday made him only the second man to reach 50 goals for England.The Tottenham striker has taken just 71 caps to reach the landmark as he continues to close quickly on Wayne Rooney’s national record of 53 goals.Here, the PA news agency looks at England’s leading scorers and how Kane compares to his predecessor as captain.England’s leading scorersWayne Rooney 53 goals in 120 caps, 2003-18Also England’s most-capped outfield player, Rooney only scored once at a World Cup finals tournament, against Uruguay in 2014, but his six European Championship goals leave him fourth among England...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Lee Carsley full of praise for Young Lions as England Under-21s reach Euro 2023

Boss Lee Carsley praised his Young Lions after England Under-21s reached Euro 2023.Folarin Balogun’s brace and Cameron Archer’s strike sealed a 3-0 win over Albania in Chesterfield on Tuesday to book their spot at next year’s tournament in Georgia and Romania.The Young Lions cannot be overhauled by the Czech Republic at the top of Group G because of their superior head-to-head record, having beaten them twice.They are three points clear and have two games left – with the Czech Republic only having one against Andorra on Monday – with England clinching a ninth-straight tournament qualification.Carsley said: “I said it would...
WORLD
The Independent

Gareth Southgate challenges Jack Grealish to win England starting spot

Gareth Southgate has challenged Jack Grealish to force his way into his starting line-up after an impressive cameo in England’s Nations League draw in Germany.The Three Lions rescued a late point as Harry Kane scored his 50th senior international goal from the penalty spot to cancel out Jonas Hofmann’s opener.Germany looked good for victory before Kane won and scored the spot-kick which earned a 1-1 draw and prevented England from slipping to back-to-back defeats in Group A3.Kane, who becomes just the second man to reach a half-century of England goals and moves just three behind Wayne Rooney’s record of 53,...
SPORTS
The Independent

Folarin Balogun bags brace as England U21s celebrate Euro 2023 qualification

Folarin Balogun’s brace fired England Under-21s to Euro 2023 after a dominant victory over Albania.The Arsenal striker struck in each half before Cameron Archer sealed a 3-0 victory to rubber stamp the Young Lions’ place at next year’s tournament in Georgia and Romania.The visitors also had Armando Dobra sent off in the second half after two cynical fouls on Anthony Gordon.England are three points clear in Group G but now cannot be overhauled by the Czech Republic – who play Andorra on Monday – as they have a better head-to-head record after beating them twice.It means Lee Carsley’s side have...
SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

