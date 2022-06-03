ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Duchess of Cambridge looks radiant in yellow Emilia Wickstead dress at St Paul’s thanksgiving service

By Saman Javed
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hegxZ_0fzHU4MP00

The Duchess of Cambridge has arrived at St Paul’s Cathdral in London for a Service of Thanksgiving in honour of the Queen’s 70-year reign.

Kate Middleton opted for a fitted pale yellow coat dress by Emilia Wickstead, featuring a knotted waist detail and A-line skirt.

She accessorised with a matching hat with pale yellow flowers from Philip Treacy.

Both designers are well-loved by the Duchess of Cambridge, who was recently spotted in a Philip Treacy design during a garden party at Buckingham Palace.

Kate arrived alongside her husband, the Duke of Cambridge, who looked smart in black suit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nDhG7_0fzHU4MP00

The Cambridge’s were greeted by loud cheers and waved to the public as they walked up the steps to the cathedral.

The couple joined other senior members of the royal family, including the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are also at today’s service after arriving in the UK earlier this week.

The visit marks the first time the Sussexes has been back in public view alongside other members of the royal family since they stepped down as senior members of the royal family in 2020 and relocated to the US.

Kate earned high praise from fans on Thursday after she was pictured at the Trooping the Colour ceremony in a crisp white Alexander McQueen coat dress, which she accessorised with a navy blue and white hat by Philip Treacy.

She completed the look with a subtle nod to her late mother-in-law, donning a pair of diamond and sapphire earrings once worn by Princess Diana.

The drop earrings are made up of two round sapphires, surrounded by a halo of diamonds. They were worn by the late Princess of Wales on several occasions, including the 1996 Met Gala.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined the Queen on the balcony of Buckingham Palace during the Royal Armed Forces flypast, alongside their three children, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4.

Louis delighted viewers as he pulled several animated faces at the crowd and interacted with his grandmother, the Queen.

At one point, during the flypast, Louis was shown covering his ears and making a screaming face.

Amused by her youngest son’s actions, Kate could be seen laughing as Louis reacted to the flypast.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Harry and Meghan reunited with royal family for jubilee at Madame Tussauds

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have rejoined the royal family at Madame Tussauds to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.Waxwork figures of the main family members have received a black tie makeover in preparation for the event marking the monarch’s 70-year reign on June 5.The reunion at the London attraction brings the Sussexes back together publicly with the family for the first time since their move to the US in 2020.Meghan’s waxwork has been dressed in a red, caped Safiyaa gown, which she wore on one of her last royal engagements at the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal...
MUSIC
purewow.com

Body Language Expert Says Kate Middleton & Prince William Were “In Complete Unison” at Manchester Memorial

Kate Middleton and Prince William recently made an appearance in Manchester, U.K., to honor the victims of a 2017 bombing that took place after an Ariana Grande concert. They attended the official opening of the bombing victims' memorial, called "Glade of Light." And while William delivered a touching opening speech, Middleton laid flowers at the memorial site. But a closer look at their facial expressions and gestures tell us even more about their true feelings.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton rocks sunshine yellow at the Queen's Service of Thanksgiving

A fashion moment in history for the Duchess of Cambridge! On Friday, Kate Middleton wore an incredible outfit for the Service of Thanksgiving in St Paul’s Cathedral, which paid tribute to the Queen's 70 years on the throne. Prince Willliam's wife pulled out all the stops for the special...
WORLD
Hello Magazine

Meghan Markle rocks elegant summer dress with seriously striking print at friend's star-studded BBQ

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were photographed soaking up the LA sunshine and enjoying a BBQ with close friends Delfina Blaquier and Nacho Figueras on Saturday. In a now-deleted post, Delfina shared a photograph to her Instagram Story of Meghan and Prince Harry walking barefoot as they approached a whimsical garden setup. It's not known whether their children, Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana were also at the BBQ, but there are other children pictured in the background of the photograph.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Philip Treacy
Person
Alexander Mcqueen
Person
St Paul
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Shock: Prince Harry’s Wife Still Wants To Be A Senior Working Royal? Duke, Duchess Of Sussex Reportedly Struggling As ‘Celebrities’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made a difficult decision two years ago to stop working as senior royals amid a barrage of criticisms that they have been receiving. But over 600 days later, there are claims that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are struggling with their celebrity life. That’s why they might be keen on returning to the royal fold.
WORLD
The Independent

‘Too cute’: Princess Charlotte stops Prince Louis’ enthusiastic waving during Trooping the Colour parade

As Prince William and Kate Middleton’s three children appeared in the Trooping the Colour parade for the first time, Prince Louis seemed extra enthusiastic about the event.During the parade, Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, travelled in the lead carriage. They sat opposite their mother, Kate, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.As the three children waved at the large crowds, Prince Louis continued excitedly to which Princess Charlotte gently moved her younger brothers hand down.This didn’t stop the young royal continuing to show his enthusiasm as he carried on waving at those on the Mall.The act was...
U.K.
The Independent

Platinum Jubilee: Harry and William sit on opposite sides of cathedral at service of thanksgiving

Harry and Meghan publicly returned to the royal fold on Friday for the Queen’s platinum jubilee service – but they sat on the opposite side of St Paul’s Cathedral from William and Kate.Working royals filled the front-row seats at the ceremony, meaning the Duke and Duchess of Sussex took their places in the second row, behind the Wessex family and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, and on the other side of the aisle from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.They no longer use their HRH styles and the event was their first public appearance alongside the Windsors since they...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family
Daily Mail

All aboard! Meghan Markle donned £995 naval-themed dress by Kate Middleton's favourite designer Emilia Wickstead for BBQ with Prince Harry and Archie - days before she is due to travel to the UK for Queen's Jubilee

The Duchess of Sussex donned a naval-themed dress by Kate Middleton's favourite designer Emilia Wickstead as she attended a BBQ over the weekend with the Duke. Meghan Markle, 40, has been on hand to support her husband Prince Harry, 37, and his polo team, Los Padres, at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club in recent weeks.
TRAVEL
People

Prince Charles Shows Off His Moves on the Dance Floor at a Pre-Platinum Jubilee Tea Party

Prince Charles is getting a head start on the Platinum Jubilee party!. Queen Elizabeth's eldest son and heir, 73, surprised guests at a tea party hosted by The Prince's Foundation at Highgrove on Tuesday. The gathering, just ahead of the four days of events marking the monarch's Platinum Jubilee, was held as a way combat loneliness, with the local community getting together to enjoy live music, finger sandwiches and Highgrove prosecco.
THEATER & DANCE
Salon

When a royal child misbehaves, a mother is blamed. She shouldn't be

One star shone brightly at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, an extended weekend of parades, church services, a derby, a pageant and pomp and circumstance marking Her Majesty The Queen's 70 years of service. The Queen herself did not attend the weekend festivities (though people waved gamely at a hologram in a gilded carriage, in an attraction that could give Disney World a run for its money). The palace ascribed the absence of the elderly monarch, who survived COVID earlier this year, to "episodic mobility issues."
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Queen's aides have formed a 'ring of steel' around the monarch to prevent Harry and Meghan using her as a source of content for their Netflix show during Jubilee celebrations, royal expert claims

The Queen has a 'ring of steel' around her to protect the monarch from appearing in Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary, a royal expert has claimed. Royal commentator Russell Myers mades the comments during an interview with Australian news programme Today, while discussing whether any footage from the upcoming Platinum Jubilee celebrations could end up in the Sussex's film.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
epicstream.com

Prince Andrew Shock: Princess Beatrice's Father 'Canceled' Forever After Being Linked To Jeffrey Epstein Scandal? Duke Reportedly Using Queen Elizabeth To Return To Limelight

Prince Andrew has become a favorite subject of criticism since Virginia Giuffre accused him of s*xual assault and intentional infliction. In court documents, the alleged victim claimed she was a victim of Jeffrey Epstein’s s*x trafficking and abuse from the age of 16. Virginia Giuffre said Prince Andrew s*xually...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Princess Beatrice is the new royal hair goals - move over Kate Middleton

Aside from Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice is one of the most famous royal redheads! The daughter of Prince Andrew gave birth to her daughter Sienna in 2021, and since then, the wife of Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi really upped her hair game, regularly sporting luscious locks. The Duchess of Cambridge may...
WORLD
Daily Mail

The Royal Family is 'risking reputational damage' by allowing Harry and Meghan to attend the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, majority of Britons believe according to new poll​

The majority of people believe the Royal Family has risked reputational damage after Harry and Meghan attended the first day of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations today, a poll has found. The Duchess of Sussex, 40, joined her husband Prince Harry, 37, and royals including William and Kate to watch...
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

685K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy