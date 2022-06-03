ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Harry and Meghan join royals for Jubilee service in honour of missing Queen

By Laura Elston
The Independent
 4 days ago

The royal family has come together with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in honour of the missing Queen at a special Jubilee service of thanksgiving.

Harry and Meghan joined the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as nearly 40 royals gathered for the celebration in St Paul’s Cathedral in London.

The high-profile event on Friday fell on the second day of the national commemorations marking the monarch’s milestone 70 year reign.

The 96-year-old Queen was absent, watching on television from Windsor Castle instead, after she suffered “discomfort” following a busy first day of festivities including a double balcony appearance and a beacon lighting.

It was the first time Harry and Meghan had been on full public view alongside the Windsors since they quit the monarchy for a new life in the US two years ago.

Crowds cheered the pair as they arrived, with the couple smiling and waving at onlookers.

They processed through the nave of the church hand in hand, with Meghan smiling and Harry biting his lip at times.

They were sat in the second row from the front, with Harry next to Princess Eugenie’s husband Jack Brooksbank and Meghan next to Princess Margaret’s daughter Lady Sarah Chatto.

The Sussexes attended the Trooping celebrations at Horse Guards on Thursday, but stayed out of the spotlight inside the Duke of Wellington’s former office with more than 30 members of the family.

More than 2,000 people filled the historic church including Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was booed by the crowd outside, Cabinet ministers, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, first ministers of the devolved governments and every living former prime minister.

Public service is the theme at the heart of the religious event, with 400 people who are recipients of honours, including NHS and key workers who were recognised for their work during the pandemic, invited.

Hundreds of people gathered, some wearing Union flag hats and others hanging flags and bunting over the railings on the approach to the cathedral.

Kate, who was wearing a pale yellow Emilia Wickstead dress and a Philip Treacy hat, walked in the main procession with William, Charles and Camilla.

The Independent

Prince Harry helps Meghan Markle straighten her dress collar at platinum jubilee celebration

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walked hand in hand to the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebration on Friday, the Duke of Sussex took a moment to help his wife with her dress collar.The couple arrived at St Paul’s Cathedral, along with other members of the royal family, for the Service of Thanksgiving, as part of the four day holiday celebrations in honour of the Queen’s 70 year-reign.In footage obtained by ABC News, Prince Harry could be seen straightening his tie, while his wife exited their car, outside of the church.After she got out of the vehicle, her husband briefly...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Making Peace? Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Secretly Chat With Prince Charles As They're Spotted Leaving His Home

Making up for lost time? Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were spotted leaving Prince Charles' home, Clarence House, on Friday, June 3, The Express reported. According to the outlet, the pair, who moved to California in 2020, were driven out, and shortly after, Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall left as well. Earlier that day, the couple attended the Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral in London alongside Prince William, Kate Middleton, Zara Tindall, Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and more. However, it seems like the former actress, 40, and the dad-of-two, 37, were given the cold shoulder, as...
purewow.com

Body Language Expert Says Kate Middleton & Prince William Were “In Complete Unison” at Manchester Memorial

Kate Middleton and Prince William recently made an appearance in Manchester, U.K., to honor the victims of a 2017 bombing that took place after an Ariana Grande concert. They attended the official opening of the bombing victims' memorial, called "Glade of Light." And while William delivered a touching opening speech, Middleton laid flowers at the memorial site. But a closer look at their facial expressions and gestures tell us even more about their true feelings.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Duchess Camilla surprises in bold dress for the Platinum Jubilee finale

The Duchess of Cornwall has stepped out with Prince Charles to celebrate the final day of what has been the most wonderful weekend of Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Camilla wore a statement emerald green coat dress to enjoy a busy Sunday with her husband Prince Charles. For her accessories, the Duchess opted for nude court heels and a matching handbag which complemented her outfit beautifully. It was the perfect look for the very special Big Lunch event which was held at the Oval Cricket Ground in London.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Harry and Meghan reunited with royal family for jubilee at Madame Tussauds

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have rejoined the royal family at Madame Tussauds to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.Waxwork figures of the main family members have received a black tie makeover in preparation for the event marking the monarch’s 70-year reign on June 5.The reunion at the London attraction brings the Sussexes back together publicly with the family for the first time since their move to the US in 2020.Meghan’s waxwork has been dressed in a red, caped Safiyaa gown, which she wore on one of her last royal engagements at the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal...
MUSIC
The Independent

Military members collapse during cathedral guard of honour

Two members of the military guard of honour collapsed while they waited to welcome members of the royal family and other guests to the National Thanksgiving Service during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.The two military personnel – one from the Royal Air Force Regiment and the other from the Royal Marines – appeared to lose consciousness while lining the steps up to the Great West Door of St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday morning.The member of the Royal Air Force, who was stationed to the far left of the door, fainted and fell flat on his back on the steps before regaining...
MILITARY
BBC

Platinum Jubilee: Highlights from the Queen's church service

Royals and officials filled St Paul's Cathedral on Friday for a service to thank the Queen, who is marking 70 years on the throne. The Queen herself was not able to attend, having experienced "discomfort" the previous day. Referring to her love of horse racing, Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell...
WORLD
The Independent

