ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Exhibit of famed prehistoric cave to open in Marseille

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IGbqE_0fzHTz7000

A permanent virtual exhibit of one of France’s most famous prehistoric sites, the undersea Cosquer Cave, is set to open its doors as concerns grow that it could be completely inundated as a result of rising tides driven by climate change.

As of Saturday, visitors to the port city of Marseille will be able to see the Cosquer Mediteranee, a replica of the over 30,000-year old site. The visual and audio “experience” features copies of the prehistoric paintings that made the cave internationally famous.

The Cosquer Cave was discovered in 1985 by diver Henri Cosquer, in deep waters off the Marseille coastline.

Years in the making, the exhibit offers the chance to the public to discover the cave of which only 20% currently remains dry and accessible. Officials say the cave's remaining dry areas are under threat of being flooded because of the effects of climate change.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘Dropping dead out of trees’: more than 100 corellas in apparent mass poisoning in northern Victoria

The Victorian wildlife watchdog is investigating the deaths of more than 100 long-billed corellas which were found near the Murray River. The birds were discovered by wildlife carer Kirsty Ramadan, who was called to Barmah, near the Victorian/New South Wales border, by the Yorta Yorta centre, to capture a sick long-billed corella on Wednesday. She found 105 long-billed corellas, all dead or dying.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Jubilee – live: Harry and Meghan arrive in California after UK trip

The Queen has said she is “humbled and deeply touched” by the platinum jubilee celebrations in a statement marking the conclusion of the long weekend.The monarch made a surprise appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the royal standard was raised above the residence on Sunday.The Queen’s appearance was unexpected after she did not attend the Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathdral on Friday and the Epsom Derby on Saturday after experiencing “discomfort” following Thursday’s Trooping the Colour ceremony.On Sunday, horses led the the Queen’s Gold State Coach down The Mall as the Platinum Jubilee Pageant began.A...
WORLD
The Independent

Louis shares cuddle with Charles as he sits on his grandpa’s lap

Playful Prince Louis shared a sweet moment with his grandpa the Prince of Wales as he sat on Charles’ lap during the Jubilee Pageant.Heir to the throne Charles rocked him from side to side in time to the music and pointed out scenes as the parade passed by the royal box on the final day of the celebrations.The spirited four-year-old youngster enjoyed himself during the show, roaring, clenching his hands into pretend claws, covering his eyes, waving his hands in the air, standing on his seat, wriggling around and sticking his finger in his ear.Playing musical chairs, he left his...
WORLD
The Guardian

Yass marine! Here come rainbow bullets and brunches for Pride’s annual pinkwashing

Last Thursday, Ihop tweeted out what may be the most half-hearted appeal to queer liberation in the history of corporate America. “S/O to everyone who puts the pan in pancakes. Happy Pride!” it read, with the rainbow-flag emoji dutifully appended. While the blue-roofed chain’s messaging was inoffensive to the core, its limp determination to avoid controversy or stir human emotion felt rote –– plus Ihop’s very next tweet was an ode to its new “Extra Normal Meal” specifically aimed at people who want to feel more ordinary.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cave#Marseille#Tides
The Independent

Jim Seals of soft rock duo Seals and Crofts dies age 80

Jim Seals, half of US soft rock duo Seals and Crofts, has died aged 80.Along with Darrell “Dash” Crofts, the Texan was best known for hits including Summer Breeze, Diamond Girl and Get Closer.His death was announced by friends and family on Tuesday, who described him as a “musical genius” and a “contemplative man”.Seals and Crofts formed in the late 1960s, with the two men having known each other as teenagers, and were among a wave of soft-rock groups that included Hall and Oates, America, Bread as well as England Dan and John Ford Coley.They disbanded in 1980 but reunited...
MUSIC
The Independent

Making music accessible the goal of Pearl scholarship winner

A musician who wants to make classical music more accessible to more diverse performers and audience members has been named this year's recipient of a college scholarship founded in honor of slain Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl.Joseph Weinberg, who graduated from Pittsfield High School in Massachusetts last weekend, plans to use the $2,000 Daniel Pearl Berkshire Scholarship to major in music with a focus on double bass performance at The Juilliard School in New York City.Weinberg, who started playing double bass his freshman year, said Tuesday he has been inspired by his own experiences in youth orchestras such as...
PITTSFIELD, MA
The Independent

The Independent

685K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy