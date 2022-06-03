ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Priti Patel compared to Dolores Umbridge for her shocking pink Jubilee outfit

The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VXlwP_0fzHTyEH00

Home Secretary Priti Patel has turned heads at arriving at St Paul’s Cathedral for the National Thanksgiving Service during the Platinum Jubilee with her shocking pink outfit.

The controversial Tory minister was amongst the politicians at the service, which included Boris Johnson who received a mix of boos and cheers when he arrived at the cathedral with his wife Carrie.

However, Patel almost stole the show with her bright pink dress and hat, which immediately earned her comparisons to Professor Umbridge from Harry Potter .

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

When a royal child misbehaves, a mother is blamed. She shouldn't be

One star shone brightly at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, an extended weekend of parades, church services, a derby, a pageant and pomp and circumstance marking Her Majesty The Queen's 70 years of service. The Queen herself did not attend the weekend festivities (though people waved gamely at a hologram in a gilded carriage, in an attraction that could give Disney World a run for its money). The palace ascribed the absence of the elderly monarch, who survived COVID earlier this year, to "episodic mobility issues."
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Harry and Meghan arrive in California after missing Jubilee finale

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reported to have touched down in the US after their appearance at this weekend’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations to mark the Queen’s 70-year reign.According to reports, the family departed the UK on Sunday lunchtime, arriving in California at 6pm later that day.Pictures have emerged of Prince Harry being transported from the airport in the passenger seat of a black Range Rover.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were largely absent from the festivities over the four-day weekend, but appeared at the Queen’s Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral on Friday, their first public appearance in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Jubilee – live: Harry and Meghan arrive in California after UK trip

The Queen has said she is “humbled and deeply touched” by the platinum jubilee celebrations in a statement marking the conclusion of the long weekend.The monarch made a surprise appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after the royal standard was raised above the residence on Sunday.The Queen’s appearance was unexpected after she did not attend the Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathdral on Friday and the Epsom Derby on Saturday after experiencing “discomfort” following Thursday’s Trooping the Colour ceremony.On Sunday, horses led the the Queen’s Gold State Coach down The Mall as the Platinum Jubilee Pageant began.A...
WORLD
The Independent

Princess Charlotte and Prince George delight fans with reaction to Queen’s tea with Paddington Bear

Prince George and Princess Charlotte stole the show at last night’s Party at the Palace concert, where they were seen laughing and singing along with the famous musicians.The young royals joined their parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, for the BBC event which was held on the grounds of Buckingham Palace on Saturday 4 June.Charlotte, seven, and George, eight, sat in the front row of the royal box between Prince William and Kate Middleton, clapping and waving small Union Jack flags.As noted by social media users, they seemed particularly enthusiastic during Queen and Adam Lambert’s performance of “Don’t...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priti Patel
Person
St Paul
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Kate and William address Prince Louis’ show-stealing moments over jubilee weekend - OLD

Prince Louis went viral over the bank holiday weekend with his antics during the platinum jubilee — and his behaviour hasn’t gone unnoticed by his parents, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The four-year-old “stole the show” in his public appearances at official events for the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebrations.Whether it was standing on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as the RAF flypast took place, or shushing his mother, Kate Middleton, while sitting in the royal box for the Platinum Jubilee Pageant, the young prince caught the attention of everyone around him.However, some people were concerned about Louis’s behaviour...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Harry and Meghan share photo of Lilibet on first birthday at Frogmore Cottage

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared a rare photograph of their daughter Lilibet on her first birthday after throwing a picnic for her at Frogmore Cottage.Close family and friends were invited to celebrate the occasion at the Windsor residence, where a cake by the couple’s wedding baker Claire Ptak was also served.A spokesperson for the couple did not name specific family members who attended the event.The picture of Lilibet, which shows her smiling and dressed in a pale blue frock with a white bow in her hair, was taken by photographer and friend of the couple Misan Harriman, who attended the picnic.Harry and Meghan thanked well-wishers, including some who made donations amounting to over £79,000 in Lilibet’s honour to the World Central Kitchen, a not-for-profit organisation partnered with the couple’s Archewell foundation, according to a spokesperson for the Sussexes.The organisation has provided support in Uvalde, Texas and Ukraine, the spokesperson said. Read More No-confidence vote ‘beginning of end’ for PM - live
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Deborah James says comment about Meghan Markle ‘stealing her thunder’ was ‘a joke’

Deborah James has clarified that comments she made about Meghan Markle “stealing her thunder” over platinum jubilee weekend was a joke.The bowel cancer campaigner, who revealed last month that she is currently undergoing at-home hospice care for her stage four bowel cancer, said in an interview on Friday that she was “determined not to die over the Jubilee weekend, I don’t want Meghan stealing my thunder”.She added: “I haven’t worked so hard to raise cancer awareness and money to help find a cure, only to miss out on another Sun front page when I go.”James was referring to the fact...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Simon Cowell shocks BGT audience with comment about the Queen ahead of Royal Variety Performance

Simon Cowell shocked Britain’s Got Talent viewers as he appeared to question whether the Queen would be able to see this year’s Royal Variety Performance.The latest series of the ITV competition show came to an end on Sunday (5 June), with comedian Axel Blake winning the show.The winner of Britain’s Got Talent gets to perform at the Royal Variety Performance – which is traditionally attended by the Queen – later this year.Earlier in the night, Cowell had shared the importance of the show during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year in particular, with fellow finalist Ben Nickless.“I know the money’s...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jubilee
The Independent

White supremacist targeted Harry and Meghan’s son in podcast, court told

A white supremacist described the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s son Archie as an “abomination that should be put down” in his online podcast, a court has heard.Christopher Gibbons, 38, also called for Harry to be “prosecuted” and “judicially killed for treason” in the “Black Wolf Radio” chat show he hosted with Tyrone Patten-Walsh, 34, a jury was told.The pair are said to have hated mixed race relationships and used Harry’s marriage to Meghan as an example.Gibbons, of Carshalton, south London, and Patten-Walsh, of Romford, east London, are on trial at Kingston Crown Court, where they deny encouraging acts of...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Kate Middleton wears fuchsia pink Stella McCartney dress at Platinum Jubilee Pageant

The Duchess of Cambridge watched the Platinum Jubilee Pageant alongside the Duke of Cambridge and their three children from the royal box on Sunday.Kate Middleton arrived wearing a custom fuchsia pink dress by Stella McCartney.The custom raspberry red forest friendly viscose dress featured padded shoulders, ruching on one shoulder and puffed long sleeves.The Duchess completed the look with simple gold and diamond earrings, natural makeup and her hair in loose curls.Kate sat next to her three children, Prince Louis, four, Princess Charlotte, seven and Prince George, eight, for the pageant.While George matched Prince William – both were dressed in...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Prince Louis captured bickering with his cousins over a pack of sweets in hilarious jubilee pageant moment

Prince Louis has captured hearts once again as viral video showed him bickering with his second cousins and sister Princess Charlotte over a pack of candies.The four-year-old son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stole the show during last week’s platinum jubilee celebrations, which marked the Queen’s 70 years as monarch.During Sunday’s jubilee pageant, Prince Louis became a social media sensation as fans spotted his cheeky expressions, most notably when he shushed his mother, Kate Middleton.Now, the youngest child of Prince William and Kate has struck again, this time when a bag of sweets caused chaos amongst the...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Star Wars actor Mark Hamill issues funny warning to Kate Middleton following Prince Louis video

Mark Hamill issued a funny warning to Kate Middleton after a video of Prince Louis circulated online.On Sunday (5 June), a clip of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s youngest child putting his hand over Middleton’s mouth at the jubilee celebrations was shared on social media.In the clip, the bored four-year-old can be seen thumbing his nose and sticking his tongue out at his mother during the Queen’s platinum jubilee pageant.Star Wars actor Hamill, who plays Luke Skywalker in the franchise, shared the clip on Twitter, writing: “I think she should start dreading the teenage years... NOW.”The clip came...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Harry and Meghan release picture of daughter Lilibet on first birthday

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released a picture of their daughter Lilibet after celebrating her first birthday.The photograph of Lilibet, who celebrated the occasion with family and close friends of the Sussexes at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor on Saturday, is understood to have been taken by family friend Misan Harriman.Harry and Meghan’s second child, born on 4 June 2021 at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in California, was named in honour of Queen Elizabeth II.The couple said they had been “incredibly touched” by the birthday wishes that have flooded in for Lilibet.More than 100,000 dollars (£79,800) in donations...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Voices: Media coverage of the platinum jubilee makes me uncomfortable to work in this industry

Most of the UK’s media coverage around the Queen’s platinum jubilee has failed to examine the past 70 years through the lens of race, despite key events leading up to the occasion.Aside from a handful of insightful first-person pieces, parts of the press have exclusively gone with a celebratory tone of reporting around the event, failing to examine royal colonialism or include alternative perspectives, such as dissenting voices from within the growing republican movement.This is an occasion where the news agenda hasn’t been driven by actual conversations around a particular topic. Rather, it’s been determined by an unspoken ultimatum to...
U.K.
The Independent

Louis shares cuddle with Charles as he sits on his grandpa’s lap

Playful Prince Louis shared a sweet moment with his grandpa the Prince of Wales as he sat on Charles’ lap during the Jubilee Pageant.Heir to the throne Charles rocked him from side to side in time to the music and pointed out scenes as the parade passed by the royal box on the final day of the celebrations.The spirited four-year-old youngster enjoyed himself during the show, roaring, clenching his hands into pretend claws, covering his eyes, waving his hands in the air, standing on his seat, wriggling around and sticking his finger in his ear.Playing musical chairs, he left his...
WORLD
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘urged to ditch Rishi Sunak and make Jeremy Hunt chancellor’

Boris Johnson is being encouraged by allies to ditch Rishi Sunak and elevate Jeremy Hunt to chancellor in an effort to shore up his fragile leadership and prevent a Tory civil war.The prime minister’s future in No 10 was left hanging in the balance after a vote of confidence on Monday night that saw 148 Conservative MPs vote against him.Now Mr Johnson’s allies are eyeing up what they see as a “dream team” of him and Jeremy Hunt, as reported by The Daily Telegraph.The move would have the dual advantage of bringing in the prime minister’s most competitive leadership...
U.K.
The Independent

Princess Charlotte steps in for Queen and corrects George’s posture during Platinum Jubilee

Princess Charlotte adorably stepped in and corrected Prince George’s posture while they stood on the Buckingham Palace balcony with the Queen on Sunday (5 June).As the national anthem “God Save The Queen” played in the background, George briefly placed his hand on the ledge in front of him.Looking at that, Charlotte swiftly nudged her older brother with her shoulder asking him to stand straight.George responded to his sister’s hint by putting his arms by his side and fixing his posture.The young royals were accompanied on the Buckingham Palace balcony by their parents Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, their younger...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Voices: Johnny Depp is dining out on his trial win in some truly distasteful ways

After winning his defamation trial in the US – a civil suit he brought against his ex-wife, Amber Heard – Johnny Depp is busy living the good life.Before the verdict was even read, he was on tour with British musician Jeff Beck, starting in Sheffield where an unsuspecting crowd (which included my dad) were treated to the surprise entrance of the Pirates of the Caribbean star. The mostly male audience at Sheffield City Hall “enjoyed” Depp’s presence, Dad said. It “lifted the atmosphere”.On Sunday, Depp, Beck, plus their security personnel and entourage, hired out the whole of an Indian...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

What the papers say – June 8

“Daily attacks” on Boris Johnson from within his own party, significant industrial action and Kyiv’s call for more weapons feature on the national papers.The Guardian says Conservatives who tried to oust the Prime Minister are drawing up plans for “vote strikes” to paralyse law-making and make the most of the confidence vote.Guardian front page, Wednesday 8 June 2022: Tory MPs plot 'vote strikes' to keep Johnson on ropes pic.twitter.com/XBCO1Zr9SU— The Guardian (@guardian) June 7, 2022The PM will face “daily attacks” from the backbenches, reports the i, while The Daily Telegraph has Mr Johnson being urged to give leadership rival Jeremy...
WORLD
The Independent

From Prince Louis to Prince George: The best memes of the royal children from the platinum jubilee weekend

While there was plenty of fanfare, pageantry, high fashion and even two balcony appearances from the Queen during the platinum jubilee celebrations, the royal children took it upon themselves to provide some extra entertainment over the long weekend.The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s youngest child, Prince Louis, four, only made two public appearances – but managed to win the hearts of the public and inspire plenty of viral social media content on both occasions.While watching the Royal Air Force’s flypast during the Trooping the Colour ceremony on Thursday 2 June, Louis was photographed pulling faces, covering his ears and screaming...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

The Independent

685K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy