Priti Patel compared to Dolores Umbridge for her shocking pink Jubilee outfit

Home Secretary Priti Patel has turned heads at arriving at St Paul’s Cathedral for the National Thanksgiving Service during the Platinum Jubilee with her shocking pink outfit.

The controversial Tory minister was amongst the politicians at the service, which included Boris Johnson who received a mix of boos and cheers when he arrived at the cathedral with his wife Carrie.

However, Patel almost stole the show with her bright pink dress and hat, which immediately earned her comparisons to Professor Umbridge from Harry Potter .