Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend thanksgiving service at St Paul’s

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
 4 days ago

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived at St Paul's cathedral on Friday (3 June) for a national service of thanksgiving to celebrate the Queen's platinum jubilee .

The couple watched the Trooping the Colour ceremony from a window at Buckingham Palace on Thursday.

While most members of the royal family will be in attendance at St Paul's, the monarch will miss the service after experiencing "discomfort" during Thursday's celebrations.

Prince Andrew will also not be in attendance after testing positive for Covid-19.

RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Independent

The Independent

