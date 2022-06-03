ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
William and Kate arrive at St Paul’s Cathedral for service of thanksgiving

By Holly Patrick
 4 days ago

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived at St Paul's cathedral on Friday (3 June) for a national service of thanksgiving to celebrate the Queen's platinum jubilee .

The couple watched the Trooping the Colour ceremony next to the Queen from the balcony at Buckingham Palace on Thursday.

While most members of the royal family will be in attendance at St Paul's, the monarch will miss the service after experiencing "discomfort" during Thursday's celebrations.

Prince Andrew will also not be in attendance after testing positive for Covid-19.

