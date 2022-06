Last Wednesday was the official kickoff to summer on the Kenai Peninsula with Levitt Amp Soldotna Music Series June 1st. With the music in the park, in addition to the Wednesday Market at Soldotna Creek Park, both residents and visitors alike flock to the center of Soldotna for an opportunity to get out and be a part of the community. Because of the dramatically increased crowds, authorities are cautioning people to be mindful of where you park your vehicle.

8 HOURS AGO