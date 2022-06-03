Special Olympics Kentucky returning to EKU on Friday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Kentucky’s animal shelters are in critical condition. They’re calling it a “code red crisis.”. Volunteers with Paws 4 The Cause are blaming the pandemic and the economy for the dire state of shelters across the Commonwealth. They are seeing more abandoned, neglected, and abused dogs and cats than they can house.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO