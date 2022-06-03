ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Special Olympics Kentucky returning to EKU on Friday

Let the games begin! After being cancelled...

Kentucky FFA state convention will be at Rupp Arena

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Kentucky Future Farmers of America (FFA) state convention is coming to Rupp Arena. Students from across the state of Kentucky will arrive in Lexington to attend the convention. FFA is a student-led organization centered on agricultural education. The three-day state convention will be...
LEXINGTON, KY
Justin Logan’s forecast: Stormy at times

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – While spotty showers and storms are possible through the day, rain chances are much higher tonight as an upper-level disturbance and a cold front move into the region. Some of the storms could be strong with gusty winds and heavy rain. The greatest risk...
LEXINGTON, KY
Search of Kentucky River ends safely

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Several emergency crews from Madison and Fayette counties spent part of Tuesday afternoon looking for what was reported as a car floating in the Kentucky River. Investigators tell FOX 56 that a motorist reported seeing a car in the river. After about 30-45 minutes,...
LEXINGTON, KY
Kentucky animal shelters beg for help: ‘Code red crisis’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Kentucky’s animal shelters are in critical condition. They’re calling it a “code red crisis.”. Volunteers with Paws 4 The Cause are blaming the pandemic and the economy for the dire state of shelters across the Commonwealth. They are seeing more abandoned, neglected, and abused dogs and cats than they can house.
KENTUCKY STATE
Heaven Hill Distillery breaks ground in Bardstown

Kentucky's bourbon industry once again expanded Monday. Gov. Andy Beshear joined leaders from heaven hill distillery to officially break ground on the company's new $135,000,000 state-of-the-art distillery in Bardstown.
BARDSTOWN, KY

