One dead after car crash in Whitehall

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 14-year-old is injured after a shooting in east Columbus Tuesday morning. Officers were called to East Livingston Avenue just after midnight on a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the back of the...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Five juveniles were taken into custody Tuesday following a car chase that started in north Columbus and ended in Licking County, Columbus Police said. According to Columbus Division of Police Sergeant James Fuqua, officers were called out to Karl Road and State Route 161 Tuesday...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police said two people were shot Sunday night while attending a celebration of life in the Hilltop. Police responded to the shooting in the area of Lechner and Doren avenues around 8:50 p.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found a 41 and 65-year-old victims...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — According to Columbus Police, a woman was cut with a machete by another woman in east Columbus early Tuesday morning. Just before 4:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to OSU East Hospital on a report of a woman with a severe laceration to her right arm.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police said four people were arrested and 18 were issued a summons and/or citation during the city's latest Operation Wheels Down. Operation Wheels Down is the city's plan to crack down on drivers illegally and recklessly driving ATVs, dirt bikes and...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police continue to investigate what led a car to go through a house at a high rate of speed over the weekend. The fatal crash occurred around 3:45 a.m. in the 3400 block of Trabue Road. The traffic report released by Hilliard police does not...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy who was last seen in Grove City on Monday, June 6, 2022. According to police, Tycin Sturtz was last seen on surveillance video leaving his residence located along Blue Star Drive around 10:15 p.m. Officials said he...
DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Darke County Sheriff's Office has identified the victims of Tuesday morning's deadly helicopter crash. Sheriff Mark Whittaker said 34-year-old Charles Zimmer was treated by EMS on the scene and transported by Careflight to Miami Valley Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Whittaker said Krista Zimmer, 35,...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said a suspect in a double homicide was fatally shot by deputies Tuesday evening. The shooting happened at a Sunoco gas station at the corner of Stelzer and Agler roads. The sheriff's office said SWAT deputies conducting surveillance on a...
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - The Hamilton man who shot and killed 11 family members on Easter 1975 has died. James Ruppert died over the weekend at corrections medical facility in Columbus at the age of 88. In 1975, investigators discovered the bodies of Ruppert's mother, brother, sister-in-law and their eight...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting that left three people injured Sunday night in the Hilltop. Officials said the shooting happened along Lechner Avenue just before 9 p.m. All three victims were taken to Grant Medical Center and are expected to survive, police...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A motorcyclist died after a car attempted to pass another vehicle Saturday evening, deputies say. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred just before 8 p.m. in the area of Amity Road, south of Feder Road, in Prairie Township. Deputies said a...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Troopers are investigating a Union County crash that left a man dead. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash occurred around 11:30 p.m. on CR1 near Warner Road on June 3. Luis Perez, 30, of Columbus, was riding a 2022 Honda CMX 500 northwest...
WHITEHALL, Ohio (WSYX) — Police arrested a man in Whitehall they say led them on a high-speed chase before crashing two stolen vehicles. According to court documents, police accuse Jordan Rodgers, 29, of stealing a car in the Bexley area before 11:30 a.m. Sunday and then trying to flee from officers at speeds approaching 100 mph.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police arrested a man for allegedly firing gunshots at a woman Saturday. Pataskala police said its officers responded to the 100 block of Village Gate Boulevard after a report of gunfire. The department said they located a woman who was the apparent victim of domestic...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A fawn is reunited with its mom after wandering into a Westerville business on Monday. Employees at Tuffy Tire & Auto Service Center saw a doe laying by herself outside of their repair shop Monday morning. Later on in the day, grounds maintenance workers noticed...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A range of issues are stirring rallies across the country and we could be facing another summer of protests. The vast majority are peaceful, but if something gets out of hand ABC 6 viewers have asked, how will police respond?. Columbus Police turned down our...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Crew hosted a minicamp Tuesday for kids. The new experience features three days of games hosted by Worthington Kilbourne High School. Kids in first through eighth grade were invited to practice and show off their soccer skills. Crew forward Miguel Berry was on...
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine toured American Nitrile's new advanced manufacturing facility Tuesday afternoon. American Nitrile, located in Grove City, is expected to employ 400 workers to produce approximately 3.6 billion nitrile gloves per year, according to a press release from the governor's office. Gov. DeWine...
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — On the south side of Columbus sits a homeless camp at Heer Park. Dozens of tents are homes to a number of individuals that are struggling to find a sheltered home. However, the city has sent out an eviction notice giving campers until June 14...
