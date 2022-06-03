ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whitehall, OH

One dead after car crash in Whitehall

By Natalie Comer
WSYX ABC6
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person is dead after a car accident in Whitehall...

abc6onyourside.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSYX ABC6

14-year-old injured in east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 14-year-old is injured after a shooting in east Columbus Tuesday morning. Officers were called to East Livingston Avenue just after midnight on a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the back of the...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Police: Woman cut with machete at east Columbus apartment complex

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — According to Columbus Police, a woman was cut with a machete by another woman in east Columbus early Tuesday morning. Just before 4:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to OSU East Hospital on a report of a woman with a severe laceration to her right arm.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Whitehall, OH
Crime & Safety
State
Ohio State
City
Hamilton, OH
Whitehall, OH
Accidents
Local
Ohio Accidents
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Whitehall, OH
WSYX ABC6

12-year-old last seen in Grove City found

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy who was last seen in Grove City on Monday, June 6, 2022. According to police, Tycin Sturtz was last seen on surveillance video leaving his residence located along Blue Star Drive around 10:15 p.m. Officials said he...
GROVE CITY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Darke County sheriff identifies couple in helicopter that crashed

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Darke County Sheriff's Office has identified the victims of Tuesday morning's deadly helicopter crash. Sheriff Mark Whittaker said 34-year-old Charles Zimmer was treated by EMS on the scene and transported by Careflight to Miami Valley Hospital with life-threatening injuries. Whittaker said Krista Zimmer, 35,...
DARKE COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Wsyx
WSYX ABC6

Hamilton man who killed 11 family members in 1975 has died

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - The Hamilton man who shot and killed 11 family members on Easter 1975 has died. James Ruppert died over the weekend at corrections medical facility in Columbus at the age of 88. In 1975, investigators discovered the bodies of Ruppert's mother, brother, sister-in-law and their eight...
HAMILTON, OH
WSYX ABC6

Police investigating southwest Columbus shooting that left 3 people injured

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting that left three people injured Sunday night in the Hilltop. Officials said the shooting happened along Lechner Avenue just before 9 p.m. All three victims were taken to Grant Medical Center and are expected to survive, police...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Motorcyclist killed in west Franklin County crash

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A motorcyclist died after a car attempted to pass another vehicle Saturday evening, deputies say. According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred just before 8 p.m. in the area of Amity Road, south of Feder Road, in Prairie Township. Deputies said a...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WSYX ABC6

Man accused of stealing car, crashing, stealing another car, crashing again

WHITEHALL, Ohio (WSYX) — Police arrested a man in Whitehall they say led them on a high-speed chase before crashing two stolen vehicles. According to court documents, police accuse Jordan Rodgers, 29, of stealing a car in the Bexley area before 11:30 a.m. Sunday and then trying to flee from officers at speeds approaching 100 mph.
WHITEHALL, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Crew puts on kids minicamp at Worthington Kilbourne High School

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Crew hosted a minicamp Tuesday for kids. The new experience features three days of games hosted by Worthington Kilbourne High School. Kids in first through eighth grade were invited to practice and show off their soccer skills. Crew forward Miguel Berry was on...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Ohio Gov. DeWine tours American Nitrile

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine toured American Nitrile's new advanced manufacturing facility Tuesday afternoon. American Nitrile, located in Grove City, is expected to employ 400 workers to produce approximately 3.6 billion nitrile gloves per year, according to a press release from the governor's office. Gov. DeWine...
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy