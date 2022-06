TikTok’s runaway success has given rise to an entirely new generation of influencers — and just about every other platform is nervous about that prospect. Amazon, for example, has been sending monetary offers to high-profile TikTok users in an attempt to bring them over to Amazon Live, the company’s livestreamed shopping feature. Some influencers were offered upwards of $9,000 per month to ditch TikTok.

