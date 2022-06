CONSTABLEVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man from Massachusetts is facing felony charges after allegedly firing a gun during an argument in Lewis County. According to New York State Police, 48-year-old Robert C. LeBlanc was visiting a seasonal camp in the village of Constableville in Lewis County when he got into a verbal argument with three other individuals at the camp. LeBlanc then reportedly retrieved a gun from his vehicle and fired three shots at the residence.

LEWIS COUNTY, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO