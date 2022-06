PHOENIX – Officials are warning parents about parties promoted on social media after a teenage girl was killed at a such a gathering in Phoenix over the weekend. “As Phoenix police detectives processed the extensive crime scene, talked with witnesses and followed up on leads, they learned the party that killed one and injured eight others was promoted on social media,” Phoenix Police Sgt. Philip Krynsky said in a press release Monday.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 12 HOURS AGO