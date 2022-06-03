Historic San Francisco tiki bar the Tonga Room is a rite of passage. But is it really worth visiting?

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- A small, family-owned business in San Francisco isn't sure how much more it can take after robbers stole from them yet again, and hurt one of their employees.Just before noon on Monday, two robbers made off with $40,000 worth of designer eyewear from Veo Optics located at 798 Valencia Street in the Mission.Each frame starts at around $400. Optician Lana Russu said she recognized the suspects as soon as they walked in. "They've stolen from us before, they've stolen from the Marina shop and, of course, they come straight to our Dior area, grab two glasses, I tried...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO