Hyundai, Mercedes-Benz among vehicle recalls this week

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued recalls for May 26 through June 2, including a Hyundai recall involving 239,000 units and a Mercedes-Benz recall involving 234,862 units. See the list of this week's car recalls involving ten or more units below, or search USA TODAY's automotive recalls database for more:

Cadillac

General Motors, LLC (GM) is recalling certain 2021 Chevrolet Malibu, 2022 Chevrolet Equinox, Blazer and Cadillac XT4 vehicles. The driver's seat cushion frame may have an improper weld in the power tilt-adjustment mechanism. 221 units are affected. Read more

Chevrolet

Ford

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2020 Escape and 2021 Lincoln Corsair vehicles equipped with 2.5L hybrid powertrains. Insufficient welds inside the high voltage battery may fail, resulting in a loss of drive power. 27 units are affected. Read more

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2022 Mustang vehicles equipped with an Image Processing Module A (IPMA) or forward-facing camera. The camera is misaligned to the vehicle, resulting in the camera not functioning as intended. 32 units are affected. Read more

Hyundai

Hyundai Motor America (Hyundai) is recalling certain 2022 Palisade vehicles. The instrument cluster assembly may have been manufactured with excessive adhesive, which can disable the instrument cluster display screen. 158 units are affected. Read more

Hyundai Motor America (Hyundai) is recalling certain 2019-2022 Accent, 2021-2023 Elantra, and 2021-2022 Elantra HEV vehicles. In the event of a crash, the front driver-side and/or passenger-side seat belt pretensioners may explode upon deployment. 239,000 units are affected. Read more

Jeep

Chryler (FCA US, LLC) is recalling certain 2022 Jeep Wrangler vehicles. The side marker lights may not function due to an incompatible tail light assembly wiring harness. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 108, "Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment." 15 units are affected. Read more

Chrysler (FCA US, LLC) is recalling certain 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee and Grand Cherokee L vehicles. The vehicle's hazard lights may flash when the brake pedal is applied. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 108, "Lamps, Reflective Devices, and Associated Equipment." 20 units are affected. Read more

Kia

Kia Motors America (Kia) is recalling certain 2022 Telluride vehicles. Excess adhesive in a circuit board within the instrument cluster may cause the instrument cluster display screen to be blank. As such, these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard number 101, "Control and Displays." 2,761 units are affected. Read more

Lincoln

Mercedes-Benz

Daimler Vans USA, LLC (DVUSA) is recalling certain 2019-2021 Freightliner Sprinter, Mercedes-Benz Metris, and Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vehicles. An error in the communication module's SIM card software can cause a mobile network connection failure, disabling the emergency call (eCall) system. 19,937 units are affected. Read more

Mercedes-Benz USA, LLC (MBUSA) is recalling certain 2017-2022 CLA-Class, GLA-Class, GLE-Class, GLS-Class, SLC-Class, A-Class, AMG GT-Class, C-Class, E-Class, S-Class, SL-Class, GLC-Class, CLS-Class, GLB-Class, and G-Class vehicles. Please refer to MBUSA's recall report for specific vehicle model details. An error in the communication module's SIM card software can cause a mobile network connection failure, disabling the emergency call (eCall) system. 234,862 units are affected. Read more

To find more recalls for vehicles, groceries, consumer products and more, visit USA TODAY's searchable recalls database.