ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

The U.S. Problem on the Arabian Peninsula | Opinion

By Kamran Bokhari
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The only way forward for the Emiratis and the Americans is to return to their strong bilateral cooperation in order to resolve real and painful...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Don't close the embassy, U.S. ambassador tells Russia

LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - Russia should not close the U.S. embassy despite the crisis triggered by the war in Ukraine because the world's two biggest nuclear powers must continue to talk, the U.S. ambassador to Moscow was quoted as saying on Monday. President Vladimir Putin has cast the invasion...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
nationalinterest.org

Russia Beware: 54 Air Force F-35A Stealth Fighters Are Flying from Alaska

F-35 stealth fighters stationed in Alaska can reach anywhere in the Northern Hemisphere in one sortie. The U.S. Air Force now operates as many as fifty-four operational F-35A fifth-generation fighter jets at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, increasing the service’s attack range and firepower across the Northern Hemisphere. An...
ALASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Arabian Peninsula#Iran#Foreign Policy#State#Defense#Cia#Gulf Arab#Uae
CBS News

With new weapons, Ukraine goes on the offensive

The war for Ukraine has turned into a slugfest of dueling artillery, with heavy losses by both Russian and Ukrainian forces. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin talks with retired Gen. David Petraeus, and with American veteran volunteer Mark Hayward, about control on the ground and the Ukrainian offensive to retake Russian-occupied territory.
MILITARY
Daily Beast

Putin Begins to Target Western Weapons Deliveries

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent perhaps the strongest message yet that if the West continues to bolster Ukraine’s weapons supply, the West will be targeted. Precision hits near Kyiv on Sunday obliterated a parking area full of tanks sent in from Eastern Europe and a train repair garage, where it is thought rail cars were being fitted to bring in military hardware, near Kyiv on Sunday. It is the first time the capital city has been targeted in more than a month in this now 114-day-old debacle.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
OPEC
Country
Syria
Place
Abu Dhabi
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
China
Country
Saudi Arabia
TechSpot

Economist says China must seize TSMC if the US tightens sanctions

WTF?! The importance of the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, better known as TSMC, to the global economy cannot be understated. The world's largest chip manufacturer has a 54% share of the global chip market, which makes an economist's call for China to seize TSMC if the US imposes harsh sanctions on the country all the more concerning.
FOREIGN POLICY
Financial World

The Great Escape from China: Big companies are closing their offices

The company announced that from July 2023, Kindle users in that country will no longer be able to buy digital books. Existing users will be able to "download" previously made purchases until June 2024. The Kindle maker did not give a reason for the pullback in its announcement, but it said its existing businesses in China, such as logistics, ads, and devices, will not be affected.
ECONOMY
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
981K+
Followers
96K+
Post
856M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy