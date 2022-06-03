The U.S. Problem on the Arabian Peninsula | Opinion

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent perhaps the strongest message yet that if the West continues to bolster Ukraine’s weapons supply, the West will be targeted. Precision hits near Kyiv on Sunday obliterated a parking area full of tanks sent in from Eastern Europe and a train repair garage, where it is thought rail cars were being fitted to bring in military hardware, near Kyiv on Sunday. It is the first time the capital city has been targeted in more than a month in this now 114-day-old debacle.

