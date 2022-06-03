Roundup: Joe Biden Calls For Assault Weapons Ban; Celtics Beat Warriors in Game 1; Coco Gauff to French Open Final

ESPN signs Lisa Salters to a multi-year extension ... A little clarifying info on Deebo Samuel ... Brittney Griner able to communicate via email, letters during detainment in Russia ... Gunman who killed 4 at Tulsa hospital was patient of doctor who is among the dead ... Tom Brady might actually be really good in the booth ... Michael Avenatti sentenced to four years in prison ... Joe Biden calls for assault weapons ban ... Fighting continues to rage in Ukraine ... Stocks rose sharply on Thursday ... Microsoft cuts sales forecasts ... Harvey Weinstein's prison sentence upheld ... Ezra Miller won't be replaced as The Flash ... Eiza Gonzalez reportedly joining the MCU ... J.J. Watt expecting first child with Kealia Ohai ... Coco Gauff reaches first Grand Slam final ... Frank Gore will sign one-day contract with Niners and retire ... California drought very bad ... Earthquake in San Francisco ... The Celtics beat the Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals ...

The 2022 NBA Finals is homegrown [The Ringer]

When shipping containers sink in the drink [The New Yorker]

Inside Jim Irsay's traveling museum [The Big Lead]

The Alps are getting greener — but that's not a good thing [NBC News]

Inside the Warriors' restructured front office [The Athletic]

Highlights from Game 1 of the NBA Finals, as the Celtics topped the Warriors.

Yeesh.

The trailer for Irma Vep.

The Beatles -- "Hey, Jude"