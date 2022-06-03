ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roundup: Joe Biden Calls For Assault Weapons Ban; Celtics Beat Warriors in Game 1; Coco Gauff to French Open Final

By Kyle Koster
 4 days ago

ESPN signs Lisa Salters to a multi-year extension ... A little clarifying info on Deebo Samuel ... Brittney Griner able to communicate via email, letters during detainment in Russia ... Gunman who killed 4 at Tulsa hospital was patient of doctor who is among the dead ... Tom Brady might actually be really good in the booth ... Michael Avenatti sentenced to four years in prison ... Joe Biden calls for assault weapons ban ... Fighting continues to rage in Ukraine ... Stocks rose sharply on Thursday ... Microsoft cuts sales forecasts ... Harvey Weinstein's prison sentence upheld ... Ezra Miller won't be replaced as The Flash ... Eiza Gonzalez reportedly joining the MCU ... J.J. Watt expecting first child with Kealia Ohai ... Coco Gauff reaches first Grand Slam final ... Frank Gore will sign one-day contract with Niners and retire ... California drought very bad ... Earthquake in San Francisco ... The Celtics beat the Warriors in Game 1 of the NBA Finals ...

Highlights from Game 1 of the NBA Finals, as the Celtics topped the Warriors.

Boston Celtics' Locker Room Celebration Was Awesome, Wet

The Boston Celtics are headed to the 9,000th NBA Finals appearance in franchise history. This one is slightly different than all the others in that one cannot help but respect a plucky and determined underdog-turned-juggernaut that runs on twisted steel and defense. After sending the Miami Heat into the summer on South Beach, the triumphant visitors gathered in their locker room to hear from Ime Udoka and spill water all over the place. It was awesome.
Who Made the Decision to Review and Overturn Max Strus' Three-Pointer?

Last night's Game 7 between the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics was a hotly-contested affair that ended in disappointment for the home team as the Celtics moved on to the NBA Finals. It was a pretty standard NBA playoff game in that neither side was particularly pleased with the officiating, but Heat fans will not let anybody forget the one weird call that puzzled everybody watching.
Jalen Rose's Outfit at the NBA Finals Has Social Media Talking

Jalen Rose was part of ESPN's coverage of Game 1 of the NBA Finals Thursday night, and in typical Jalen Rose fashion, he showed up in a hell of an outfit. Decked out in a pink suit with a black shirt with a multicolored stripe down the middle, Rose stood out on ESPN's pregame and halftime panel. A pair of black sunglasses rounded out the outfit.
Roundup: Cardinals CB Jeff Gladney Dies in Car Accident; CJ McCollum Joins ESPN; Mona Lisa Vandalized

Former first-round pick Jeff Gladney was killed in a car accident on Monday morning ... CJ McCollum joins ESPN, will make debut during NBA Finals ... Biden believes "rational Republicans" could move on gun control ... Mona Lisa left unharmed but smeared in cream in climate protest stunt ... Police identify Saturday shooting victim in Little Rock as 7-year-old Pine Bluff girl ... Bradley Cooper plays very convincing old man ... 'Top Gun 2' sets Memorial Day Weekend box office record ... Eurovision winner sells trophy for $900K to buy drones for Ukraine ... Sexual abuse becoming a recurring problem in Metaverse ... Big meteors on Monday night ... GoFundMe effort in honor of Uvalde couple raises more than $2.6 million in four days ... Thousands of flights canceled on Memorial Day Weekend ....
How Can Stephen Curry Be Good If He's Never Won NBA Finals MVP?

On one hand, Stephen Curry is the greatest shooter in NBA history and is four wins away from his fourth NBA championship. On the other hand, he has never been voted MVP of the NBA Finals. So who is to say, for sure, if he is good or not? It is crucially important to present both sides in the interest of fairness.
Roundup: Mandy Moore Is Pregnant; Yordan Alvarez Gets Huge Contract; Rangers Take 2-0 Lead on Lighting

Peter Navarro indicted for contempt of Congress ... Ukrainians are united against Russia controlling their land ... Tropical storm warning issued for South Florida ... Stocks fell despite a strong jobs report ... Elon Musk says Tesla plans to cut 10 percent of staff ... Mandy Moore announces pregnancy ... "Raised by Wolves" canceled at HBO Max ... The Phillies fired Joe Girardi ... Brent Musburger out as Raiders play-by-play man ... Idaho State assistant football coach charged with murder ... Astros lock up Yordan Alvarez on six-year, $115 million deal ... The most overrated prospects in the 2022 NBA Draft ... Alex Mack retires from the NFL ... Seven big MLB trade targets ... The Dodgers are set to pay a record luxury tax bill ... Rafael Nadal is in the French Open final again ... Kenny Atkinson front runner for the Hornets job ...
Here's Why Jimmy Butler Went For the Knockout Punch

There is one shot that will haunt the dreams of Miami Heat fans for the next few months-- and it wasn't the Max Strus shot that inexplicably got wiped away during the team's Game 7 grudge match against the Boston Celtics. No, the shot that will be replayed over and over again in the minds of thousands is Jimmy Butler's pull-up three-point attempt with 18 seconds to go with the Heat down two.
Hunter Wendelstedt Makes Worst Call of MLB Season

We've discussed Major League Baseball umpires repeatedly on this here website this season. In general, they've been pretty awful. We even ranked the 10 worst currently working in MLB. Hunter Wendelstedt made that list at No. 10, and on Tuesday he also made the worst call of the 2022 season so far.
Ime Udoka Went 4-2 Against Stephen Curry as a Player

The Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors will meet in the 2022 NBA Finals. First-year head coach Ime Udoka will be tasked with drawing up a gameplan to stop Stephen Curry. Not many people have been able to do that over the years and Udoka knows that better than just about any other NBA coach because he actually played against him.
Nick Young Could See Himself in the Studio One Day

Nick Young, AKA Swaggy P, hasn't been part of an NBA game since December 2018. But that doesn't mean he's away from the game. Far from it. Young makes regular appearances on Outta Pocket via buckets alongside LaJethro Jenkins, Josiah Johnson, and Zach Schwartz. It's always fun when Young shows up because the insight of a guy whose been on the court with the stars is invaluable. And, obviously, because Young is as entertaining as they get.
Yankees Prospect Makes Final Out of Game After Premature Bat Flip

The Rome Braves beat the Hudson Valley Renegades on Saturday night, 6-2. The game was tied 1-1 after nine innings and then Rome scored five runs in the top half of the 10th. The Renegades tried to make a comeback, but that ended when Yankees 2018 first round draft pick Anthony Seigler was thrown out at second base after hitting a ball off the wall. Seigler celebrated what he thought was a home run by breaking into a home run trot and flipping his bat before seeing the ball stay in play.
Roundup: Warriors Blow Out Celtics; Sydney Sweeney Wins Best Fight; Rafael Nadal Wins 14th French Open

NATO holds Baltic Sea naval exercises ... Philadelphia shooting leaves three dead, 11 wounded ... Rafael Nadal won his 14th French Open title ... Investors eyeing key inflation report this week ... A look at the Lincoln Memorial on its 100th birthday ... There are no good options for bringing down oil prices ... Gun reform legislation makes progress in the Senate ... Sydney Sweeney won MTV Movie & TV Awards Best Fight ... "Top Gun 2" hits $549 million worldwide at box office ... Alec John Such died at 70 ... Quin Snyder stepping down from coaching Utah Jazz ... Wales headed to World Cup after knockout out Ukraine ... Lionel Messi scored five goals as Argentina beat Estonia ... Warriors blow out Celtics in Game 2 of NBA Finals ... US Men's National Team urges Congress to pass strict gun control legislation ...
The Big Lead

Awesome Dad Catches Home Run Ball While Holding Baby at Mets Game

We may not always look the part and our cheap sneakers may always have a tinge of green from mowing the lawn, but fathers can be athletes too. In fact, anthropologists argue that humankind has persevered through all of these years because otherwise normal dads tend to turn into incredibly nimble and adroit machines when they are holding their offspring. Long ago it would manifest in the form of fighting off wolves with one hand. In modern times we can still see the shadow of this evolutionary trick whenever a baseball flies in the general direction of a baby-toting dad.
