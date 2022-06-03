ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

State Parks Day, Free Parking & Camping, June 3

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews Release from Oregon Parks and Recreation Dept. – Free parking, free RV and tent site camping, and special events highlighting the Oregon State Parks centennial are planned for State Parks Day on Saturday, June 4. Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) will waive day-use parking fees at the 26 locations...

Grant Opportunity to Bolster Wildfire Response Staffing, June 6

Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal release – SALEM, Ore. – As the heat of summer nears, and the threat of wildfire increases, the Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal (OSFM) is announcing a grant to help bolster capacity at local fire departments across the state. As part of the OSFM’s Response Ready Oregon Initiative, roughly $4 million is available to local fire districts and departments to bring on additional staff during the 2022 wildfire season. When applying for this grant, local fire agencies can request up to $35,000 to support upstaffing. This additional funding will increase on-duty capacity throughout the fire season at the local level and allow agencies to mobilize quickly to fires at the local, regional, and state (conflagration) level. Having more on-duty firefighters will help keep fires small before they can impact communities. “The Office of State Fire Marshal is taking a multipronged approach to combating wildfire in Oregon,” Oregon State Fire Marshal Mariana Ruiz-Temple said, “We’re investing in communities through risk reduction programs and firefighting equipment and people to keep Oregonians protected from wildfire. This grant opportunity will give the Oregon fire service much needed capacity during a critical time of year.” All 306 of Oregon’s local fire service agencies are eligible for this grant opportunity. For additional information or the grant application please visit https://www.oregon.gov/osp/programs/sfm/Pages/OSFM-Grants.aspx. Current staff and volunteers would be eligible for additional hours under the grant using the current agency staffing model and pay scale. The application review will begin June 6, 2022. Applications may be considered through August 12, 2022, subject to the availability of funds. Applications will be periodically reviewed during the application window. Funding awards will be distributed on a rolling basis as applications are reviewed and approved. Funding for this upstaffing grant opportunity was made possible through the Oregon Legislature and Senate Bill 762.
SALEM, OR
Committee for Emergency Fire Cost, June 7

ODF release – SALEM, Ore. – The Emergency Fire Cost Committee will meet in-person at the ODF Headquarters in Salem on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at 10 a.m. A virtual option will be available. Please use the Zoom video conference information found on the agenda. To provide public comment, please contact Chrystal Bader at 503-945-7220. The committee’s agenda includes: Financial status of the Oregon Forest Land Protection Fund (OFLPF) Insurance policy update; Weather update; Update on any changes to large fire cost collection efforts; Agency/Fire Division report; EFCC Administrator report. The meeting is open to the public to attend either in-person or virtually via Zoom. Public comments will be accepted near the end of the meeting as noted on the agenda. Requests for an interpreter for the hearing impaired or other accommodations for persons with disabilities should be made at least 72 hours before the meeting by contacting Chrystal Bader at 503-945-7220. The Emergency Fire Cost Committee oversees the Oregon Forest Land Protection Fund (OFLPF), established by the Oregon Legislature as an insurance fund with the purpose of equalizing emergency fire suppression costs among the various Oregon Department of Forestry protection districts. The emergency funding system is designed to operate as an insurance policy whereby all districts contribute (pay premiums) into the fund so that money will be available to any individual district to pay fire suppression costs on emergency fires. View more information on the EFCC webpage.
SALEM, OR
COVID-19 in Oregon/Coos Co., June 7

OHA report, June 6, 2022 – Cases: 4,253 new, 774,426 total; Deaths: 2 new, 7,659 total; Hospitalized: 320, 7 fewer than Friday, June 3, 2022. CHW report, June 6, 2022 – New cases: 13; Active cases: 291; Hospitalizations: 7; New deaths: 0, 154 total; Total cases: 11,262.
COOS COUNTY, OR
Employment on the South Coast: April 2022, June 7

Leisure and Hospitality Shows Largest Job Gain Over the Year – Oregon Employment Dept. Release – Coos County total payroll employment fell by 70 jobs in April. Job losses were estimated in local government education (-90); professional and business services (-30); and transportation, warehousing, and utilities (-20). General merchandise stores (-20) and local government excluding education and tribal (-20) also shed a few jobs over the month. The only notable gain was in leisure and hospitality, up by 100 jobs. Coos County total payroll employment fell by 350 jobs over the past year. The largest drop was in professional and business services which lost 270 jobs. Transportation, warehousing, and utilities (-40); private education and health services (-30); and construction (-30) also showed job losses since April 2021. Leisure and hospitality (+140); retail trade (+60); and other services (+20) gained jobs over the year. Curry County payroll employment was little changed in April. Leisure and hospitality gained 50 jobs while employment declined by 20 in mining, logging, and construction. Over the past year, Curry County payroll employment rose by 60 jobs. Gains were estimated in leisure and hospitality (+80); retail trade (+30); information (+20); and other services (+20). Job losses were posted in manufacturing (-40); health care (-40); and financial activities (-30). Government employment slipped by 10 jobs over the year with a loss of 40 jobs in local government and slight gains in federal (+20) and state government (+10).
COOS COUNTY, OR
Oregon State to hold board meeting, press conference to conclude presidential search process, June 7

By Sean Nealon, OSU release – Oregon State University’s Board of Trustees will hold a special board meeting on Tuesday, June 7, to consider the appointment and employment agreement of OSU’s next president. The candidate under consideration for appointment will be introduced publicly at the meeting. If appointed, the candidate will succeed OSU Interim President Becky Johnson. A press conference will occur immediately following the meeting. Following the press conference, trustees will host an outdoor reception that is open to the OSU community and public to welcome the president-elect.

