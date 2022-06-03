Laughter Yoga at NBPL, June 3

LCSO release – *UPDATE* 36 year old Donald Robert Floyd contacted the Lane County Sheriff’s Office this afternoon to turn himself in regarding yesterday’s hit and run crash on Territorial Hwy. Deputies made contact with him and have recovered the involved vehicle. Floyd was issued a citation in lieu of custody for Hit & Run – Injury and lodged at the Lane County Jail on unrelated warrants. Original release – Deputies responded to the area of Territorial Hwy. near Demming Rd. just after 1:00am this morning after receiving reports of a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash. Upon arrival they learned that a person assisting someone jumpstart a car was struck by a passing vehicle. The victim was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to survive. After the crash, the vehicle fled the scene southbound towards Veneta. The suspect vehicle is believed to be a pickup, possibly a Chevrolet Silverado. It is likely to have damage to the front and/or passenger side. Broken pieces of dark green painted plastic were left behind by the suspect vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lane County Sheriff’s Office at 541-682-4150 opt. 1.

LANE COUNTY, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO