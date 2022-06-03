Farming Today with KRVN, June 3, 2022

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Nebraska State Fair won’t be at its blue ribbon best without a few green thumbs. Since the fair moved to Grand Island more than a decade ago, one of the things they’ve done is to provide some natural beauty to the grounds.
OMAHA, Neb. — Kearney Runza will play a rematch against Omaha Central in the Ames Street Bash Championship after earning wins over Omaha North, 6-1, and Syracuse, 4-1, on Saturday. Runza had two big bursts of offense against the Vikings, scoring a trio of runs in the first and...
OMAHA, Neb. — Kearney Runza was unable to muster up any offense in a 7-0 loss to Omaha Central in the Ames Street Bash Championship on Sunday. Runza had a sloppy start, allowing the Eagles to score a pair of runs off errors in the first inning. Central's bats...
OMAHA, Neb. — The 2022 Special Olympics USA Games start this week in Orlando and the Cornhusker State will be well-represented. 25 athletes, seven Unified partners, two Youth Ambassadors, and nine coaches make up the Team Nebraska delegation, who all departed from Eppley Airfield on Saturday morning. Jason Gieschen,...
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — With millions raised and a building secured, the vision for the Grand Island Children's Museum comes to life. The city has produced big leaguers but one key to the city's future may lie beyond the fence at Ryder Park, where museum planners see a space to a inspire.
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Kids get up close with amazing animals that don't bite but watch out because they can pop. The Grand Island Public Library packed in what may be the biggest crowd in years today. Balloon artist “Poppin' Penelope” and her science teacher sidekick take kids on...
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police are investigating a suspected drug overdose death over the weekend. Capt. Jim Duering said Stephen Etuk, 34, was found dead at MainStay Suites on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. Duering said the Texas man may have died from an overdose while doing contract...
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island 27-year-old will spend the next 45 years behind bars for a shooting a judge says could have been deadly. It's just one in a series of incidents involving Tyler Manka as he was convicted of shooting a man in the stomach and firing shots that struck a vehicle occupied by two men.
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — An overdose death investigation led to an arrest on Friday in Grand Island. Capt. Jim Duering said a 17-year-old boy was arrested for Possession of Controlled Substance (Percocet - Exceptionally Hazardous Drug) with Intent to Distribute while in Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Controlled Substance (Marijuana) with Intent to Distribute while in Possession of a Firearm and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KPTM) — A man has been arrested in the fatal car crash that killed two and injured 20 others, according to a press release from Lincoln Police Department (LPD). The driver of a black Ford Taurus, KyVell Stark, 18, was traveling westbound on O Street when it...
