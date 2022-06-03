ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saco, ME

Long Lost Attraction: The Infamous Haunted Mansion at Funtown in Saco, Maine

By Joey
97.5 WOKQ
97.5 WOKQ
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It may be one of those childhood memories that you can't shake. A family trip to Funtown in the late 80s through the early-to-mid 90s was filled with a few crystal clear memories as your approached the park. You'd see the rollercoaster, the log flume, and something else that unmistakably caught...

wokq.com

Comments / 1

Related
Q97.9

I Found a Maine Beach That Was Empty, Gorgeous, Close and Free!

That's my chair. I was nearly the only person at this amazing little beach 10 minutes from my house. It's so amazing, I almost don't want to tell you about it.. This was the view from the beach... This little gem is called Broad Cove Reserve just off Route 88...
Kool AM

Do You Remember These Long Gone Maine Amusement Parks?

While Maine does have a cluster of amusement and water parks in the Portland area, the state is not really known for being a hub of parks. But, this was not always the case. Back in the day, almost every decent sized Maine city had some kind of amusement park. If they did not have their own amusement park, there was one a short journey away.
MAINE STATE
B98.5

A Walk Inside This Maine Mansion Is Like Stepping Back In Time

Maine has its fair share of homes that date back to the mid-1800s. If you scroll through real estate websites, you'll realize that these houses are fairly common. Most of them are large farmhouses that were built after 1865, when Maine experienced a post-Civil War housing boom. Homes that date...
LIMERICK, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Saco, ME
Saco, ME
Lifestyle
Local
Maine Lifestyle
Q97.9

The Infamous Auburn Walmart Pole Has Been Ripped Out and Replaced

We've all heard the stories and seen the pictures of how drivers at the Auburn Walmart have found a way to continuously drive into a concrete pole in the parking lot and the pole always winning. Their vehicle gets damaged, costing lots of money in repairs and the drivers, without fail, say "I never even saw it!"
AUBURN, ME
New England Today

A Visit to Peaks Island, Maine

Just a short ferry ride from Portland, Maine, the picture-perfect Peaks Island offers the perfect New England summer escape. Please note that many establishments throughout New England have modified their hours and/or operations in response to COVID-19. Please check with individual businesses and organizations for the latest information before making travel plans.
PORTLAND, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amusement Park#Long Lost#The Haunted Mansion
Q97.9

My Cat Had a Medical Emergency and Spent The Weekend at the Emergency Vet in Portland, Maine

I adopted my cat Mando (yes, named after The Mandalorian) from the animal shelter in Skowhegan on Black Friday of 2020. Why Skowhegan? Well, the pandemic made finding available kittens somewhat difficult and I have found that adopting from central Maine is oftentimes more affordable than in other areas. And while it is tempting to pick up a “free” cat from your Facebook friend, I find that it’s far most cost-effective to adopt from a shelter.
PORTLAND, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Disney
97.5 WOKQ

You Can Fly in a Hot Air Balloon With A&A Balloon Rides in Salem, New Hampshire

How would you like to soar in a colorful hot air balloon overlooking beautiful views of the New Hampshire countryside?. Everyone knows that hot air balloons exist, but not many consider the fact that they too could float through the sky in a human-sized basket lifted by one of these massive aircraft (with assistance from a burner, of course). We're here to remind you that you absolutely can.
SALEM, NH
moneyinc.com

The 20 Best Things to do in Standish Maine

Standish is a small city with approximately 10,000 inhabitants. The city is located in Cumberland County of Maine. Many small localities and villages surround the city, making it part of the larger area of Portland-Biddeford and Portland-South. Standish was originally inhabited by the Abenaki tribe in1785. According to Thecrazytourist, before that, in 1750, the city was given to two captains as a token of appreciation for their loyalty in participating in the Indian and French wars. The city is named after Captain Myles Standish as a tribute. As such, it is a hub for cultural expeditions and recreational activities. Here are top twenty activities to engage in while there.
STANDISH, ME
Q97.9

New 24 Acre Park Coming to North Deering in Portland

Portland has the money, and now plans are in the works for a brand new park!. I had no idea that Portland has a very impressive collection of parks, trails, and open spaces — 67 parks taking up 721 acres. That's 721 acres that condos can't be built on. They are about to add another park, which will be one of Portland's biggest at 24 acres in the North Deering Neighborhood.
PORTLAND, ME
WMUR.com

Video: Bear breaks into car for food in Jackson

JACKSON, N.H. — Jackson police are reminding the public to protect their cars from bears. One driver was eating breakfast at Yesterday's Restaurant in Jackson while a bear was trying to eat a discarded McDonald's food bag taken from inside their car. Police said drivers should keep their windows...
JACKSON, NH
westobserver.com

10 ways to make it a true New England summer

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Visiting Fenway Park is always a thrill, but there are other ways to enjoy the boys of summer. Among the pros, the AA Portland Sea Dogs (milb.com/portland) play at Hadlock Field in Portland, Maine. We also love the community feel of the Futures League (thefuturesleague.com) games. Seats are close to the field, kids burn their excess energy with silly activities, and there’s something eternally optimistic about the college players who all think they will make it to the show. Even with the Woosox in the same town, the Worcester Bravehearts (worcesterbravehearts.com) pull in the crowds at Hanover Insurance Park. For the cream of the collegiate crop, catch one of the Cape Cod Baseball League (capecodbaseball.org) matchups.
PORTLAND, ME
jioforme.com

New listing! 1647 Finntown Road, Waldoboro, Maine-$ 1,000,000

Enjoy the privacy of this New England farmer. Featuring horse facilities on 32 acres, it is quietly off the road and surrounded by lawns and fields. The unique composition of the two breeze-connected homes is ideal for multi-generational living where residents can live nearby and maintain the privacy of a completely independent home. The house is located on a ridge that offers west views and stunning sunsets. Relax in the covered farmhouse porch overlooking the well-kept grounds and meadows. The vast perennial plants and shrub gardens are colored all year round. This property offers a great opportunity for those who want a small farm and gardening enthusiasts. The recently built four large stall barns offer many uses for storage and agricultural purposes, including livestock and horse breeding. The multi-acre forest is a quiet place for hiking, hunting and forest management, offering pedestrian rights on the way to the 84-acre Havener Pond for kayaking, fishing and swimming. Two spacious car garages and carports. Ideal for quiet office spaces and studios, with completed space, and a separate equipment barn with large overhead doors for machinery and additional storage. The main house with vaulted ceilings offers plenty of sunlight, south pine floors, a stunning river stone fireplace, a spacious kitchen with a farmer’s cooking stove and a professional range of buffets. .. The primary bedroom suite on the ground floor features a luxurious bathroom and a walk-in closet. The recently refurbished adjacent small house has many potential uses, including legal units, caretaker homes, and potential rentals. This separate residence offers an open floor plan with a cozy wood-burning stove, arched ceilings, upstairs bedrooms and attractive rolling burn doors that give way to new appliances. Located between Rockland and Damariscotta, with easy access to Route 1. This is a beautiful property where you can realize your dream of a self-sufficient and sustainable life.
97.5 WOKQ

97.5 WOKQ

Dover, NH
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

97.5 WOKQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy