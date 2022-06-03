ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Keith Guttin never watched Drake Baldwin before signing him. Now he's MSU's next MLB prospect

By Wyatt D. Wheeler, Springfield News-Leader
Springfield News-Leader
Springfield News-Leader
 4 days ago

It doesn't happen often, but Missouri State baseball head coach Keith Guttin sometimes will sign a player without having ever watched him play.

It just so happens to be the case with the best player on his team this season.

Guttin remembers his former volunteer assistant coach, Joe Lincoln, calling him from Chicago where he was coaching a summer ball team. Lincoln's team was getting ready to practice when he watched a player take batting practice and work out.

Lincoln gave Guttin the name "Drake Baldwin."

From Madison West High in Wisconsin, Baldwin was the fourth-ranked player in his class and was rated as the 41st-best catcher in high school baseball. He was being pursued by SEC programs including Tennessee and Mizzou.

When Guttin realized the Bears had a chance of getting Baldwin, the coach did as much research as he could. He learned Baldwin was a great student and was being pursued by some of the best programs in the country. Baldwin then made a pair of visits before deciding Missouri State was where he wanted to be.

"Sometimes, you just get lucky," Guttin said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WEAHI_0fzHPfqY00

More: Missouri State headed to Stillwater Regional in 2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament

Baldwin will lead Missouri State behind the plate this weekend when the Bears play in the Stillwater Regional of the 2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament. The first game for the Bears will be Friday at 6 p.m. against Oklahoma State.

Baldwin is having his best season in a Bears uniform while batting .335 with 16 home runs and a team-high 60 RBI. His rise during his junior season has turned him into one of the top catching prospects in the country. He's being touted as someone who should be drafted in the first five rounds of July's MLB Draft.

"I think he's one of the more elite hitters we've had," Guttin said. "He's got a nice future in professional baseball."

Guttin remembers Missouri State being one of the few schools that was going to allow Baldwin to catch, which made it a more attractive landing spot. Baldwin remembers showing up on campus to the entire Bears coaching staff who sold him on the family atmosphere instead of the business-like approach that others took.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YSnsq_0fzHPfqY00

"I just felt like I was at home," Baldwin said. "It just felt like they actually cared about me rather than the business. That was a big thing that attracted me, and my family felt comfortable with me going here which was important."

Baldwin showed flashes during a pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign that lasted 17 games. He followed in his sophomore year by earning second-team All-Missouri Valley Conference honors while batting .291 and having a perfect fielding percentage in league play.

The 6-foot-1, 225-pounder then followed it up with a junior season that has caught the attention of scouts from across the country. He's now leading his team into postseason play for the first time in his career.

"It's awesome," Baldwin said. "We wanted to do this for the seniors when it might be some of their last baseball games ever. We're just having fun with it."

Wyatt D. Wheeler is a reporter and columnist with the Springfield News-Leader. You can contact him at 417-371-6987, by email at wwheeler@news-leader.com or Twitter at @WyattWheeler_NL . He's also the co-host of Sports Talk on Jock Radio weekdays from 4-6 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Keith Guttin never watched Drake Baldwin before signing him. Now he's MSU's next MLB prospect

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
City
Lincoln, MO
State
Tennessee State
State
Wisconsin State
City
Madison, MO
Springfield, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Baseball#Msu#Mlb Draft#Missouri State#Sec#Stillwater Regional
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Springfield News-Leader

Springfield News-Leader

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
243K+
Views
ABOUT

Springfield, Missouri News - News-Leader.com is the home page for the Springfield, Mo., News-Leader with in-depth local news, sports and entertainment

 http://news-leader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy