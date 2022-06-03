Keith Guttin never watched Drake Baldwin before signing him. Now he's MSU's next MLB prospect

It doesn't happen often, but Missouri State baseball head coach Keith Guttin sometimes will sign a player without having ever watched him play.

It just so happens to be the case with the best player on his team this season.

Guttin remembers his former volunteer assistant coach, Joe Lincoln, calling him from Chicago where he was coaching a summer ball team. Lincoln's team was getting ready to practice when he watched a player take batting practice and work out.

Lincoln gave Guttin the name "Drake Baldwin."

From Madison West High in Wisconsin, Baldwin was the fourth-ranked player in his class and was rated as the 41st-best catcher in high school baseball. He was being pursued by SEC programs including Tennessee and Mizzou.

When Guttin realized the Bears had a chance of getting Baldwin, the coach did as much research as he could. He learned Baldwin was a great student and was being pursued by some of the best programs in the country. Baldwin then made a pair of visits before deciding Missouri State was where he wanted to be.

"Sometimes, you just get lucky," Guttin said.

Baldwin will lead Missouri State behind the plate this weekend when the Bears play in the Stillwater Regional of the 2022 NCAA Baseball Tournament. The first game for the Bears will be Friday at 6 p.m. against Oklahoma State.

Baldwin is having his best season in a Bears uniform while batting .335 with 16 home runs and a team-high 60 RBI. His rise during his junior season has turned him into one of the top catching prospects in the country. He's being touted as someone who should be drafted in the first five rounds of July's MLB Draft.

"I think he's one of the more elite hitters we've had," Guttin said. "He's got a nice future in professional baseball."

Guttin remembers Missouri State being one of the few schools that was going to allow Baldwin to catch, which made it a more attractive landing spot. Baldwin remembers showing up on campus to the entire Bears coaching staff who sold him on the family atmosphere instead of the business-like approach that others took.

"I just felt like I was at home," Baldwin said. "It just felt like they actually cared about me rather than the business. That was a big thing that attracted me, and my family felt comfortable with me going here which was important."

Baldwin showed flashes during a pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign that lasted 17 games. He followed in his sophomore year by earning second-team All-Missouri Valley Conference honors while batting .291 and having a perfect fielding percentage in league play.

The 6-foot-1, 225-pounder then followed it up with a junior season that has caught the attention of scouts from across the country. He's now leading his team into postseason play for the first time in his career.

"It's awesome," Baldwin said. "We wanted to do this for the seniors when it might be some of their last baseball games ever. We're just having fun with it."

