How Missouri State baseball's resilience could lead to another NCAA Tournament run

Behind one of the hottest offenses in all of college baseball, Missouri State will look to continue its surprise run this week in the NCAA Baseball Tournament.

This will be the first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2018 for Missouri State when it takes the field on Friday at 6 p.m. against Oklahoma State in the opening round of the Stillwater Regional.

The Bears are coming off an improbable run through the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament to secure the league's automatic bid to the tournament. They were a sub-.500 team and were the sixth-seed when the conference tournament began, but 20 home runs, a few solid pitching performances and a few breaks later, the Bears baseball program is back where it belongs.

Missouri State's resilience has led to its current run and it could continue into the NCAA Tournament.

"I've always wanted to win," senior Dakota Kotowski said. "To win just makes this all the more special. All you can ask for is for a shot and we're going dancing and that's all I care about."

The Bears went to three NCAA Tournaments and a pair of Super Regionals over a four-year period from 2015-18, but the last three years have been a lot different. They've included a team that fell 16 games below .500, a pandemic-shortened year and a one-and-done exit at the MVC Tournament after a 21-23 season.

An up-and-down season in 2022 ended with the Bears getting hot and healthy at the right time to make their 12th NCAA Tournament appearance in program history — all of which have been led by 40th-year head coach Keith Guttin.

"I think this team genuinely cares about each other," Guttin said. "They pull for each other and they're very unselfish. Those are critical things I think the success of any team has to have."

When conference play began during the regular season, the Bears started on an eight-game losing streak before responding with a seven-game winning streak, which included a walk-off win over Mizzou, to get back on track.

There were some highs, including the Bears' win at Arkansas, and some lows, like getting swept by Southern Illinois at home. But the team's approach stayed the same.

More: Missouri State baseball back in NCAA Tournament after winning MVC Championship

"That's a credit to the player leadership," Guttin said. "I think we've been around this for a while and we weren't going to push the panic button. This is who you have during the course of the year and you're going to stay with them."

That confidence led the Bears to their run in the MVC Tournament and ended with the Bears defeating regular-season champion Southern Illinois 13-3 at Hammons Field on Sunday. The Bears beat the Salukis two out of three games over the course of the tournament to take home the crown.

"It was just awesome," star catcher Drake Baldwin said. "We woke up for the Selection Show knowing that we were one of the teams that were going to be in there. It's pretty cool to be with everyone and experience this."

Perhaps the most resilient of all the Bears is the one player on the team who already had a championship ring and was showing it off to his teammates to motivate them before the MVC Championship.

Redshirt senior pitcher Ty Buckner is the lone player on the roster who played for the Bears during their last trip to the NCAA Tournament. He was the starter when the Bears defeated Saint Louis during the 2018 Oxford Regional.

Buckner was going to be the team's ace heading into the 2019 season but he blew out his Achilles in the weeks before the season while getting extra work in after practice. He didn't pitch in 2020 while recovering from hip-labrum surgery. A return to the mound in 2021 only went three starts before requiring Tommy John surgery.

Buckner has returned to the field in a limited capacity. In five starts and seven appearances, Buckner has thrown 13.1 total innings with 12 strikeouts while allowing just six hits and not a single run. He pitched the eighth inning of the Bears' championship-sealing win over the Salukis.

Over the many surgeries and countless hours in the training room, Buckner never thought about quitting and he's been rewarded for it.

"I just love the game and I love this program," Buckner said. "To have the opportunity to come back has meant the world to me."

Missouri State now enters the 2022 NCAA Tournament as one of the hottest hitting teams in college baseball. It will go up against familiar foes as the Bears write the next chapter in postseason rivalries with Oklahoma State and possibly Arkansas.

The Bears certainly won't back down from the challenge. They feel like they're just getting started.

"We know what they have," Baldwin said. "We feel like we can compete with them."

Wyatt D. Wheeler is a reporter and columnist with the Springfield News-Leader. You can contact him at 417-371-6987, by email at wwheeler@news-leader.com or Twitter at @WyattWheeler_NL . He's also the co-host of Sports Talk on Jock Radio weekdays from 4-6 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: How Missouri State baseball's resilience could lead to another NCAA Tournament run