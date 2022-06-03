ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live music returns to downtown Racine's Monument Square

By Julia Marshall
 4 days ago
Live music is returning to downtown Racine!

From June 17 to August 27, you can head to Monument Square and listen to live music from a variety of genres. Bands will play from 4:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. every Friday and Saturday, with beer and soda available for purchase.

“We are excited to be able to offer so much free live music, from so many diverse genres. It’s a great opportunity for visitors and residents to explore downtown, go shopping, and have dinner at one of our amazing restaurants," said Kelly Kruse, DRC Executive Director.

Should there be rain on the day of a performance, the Downtown Racine Corporation said shows will be canceled and not rescheduled.

The corporation said parking will be available at the Lake Avenue Ramp, and the McMynn Ramp for $2 a day. There's also metered street parking available.

Check out the full list of bands performing at Monument Square this summer:

Music on the Monument lineup:

  • June 17th – Matthew Haeffel Band – Contemporary/Original
  • June 24th – Yves Francois Rocambo – Jazz
  • July 1st – The Fourcast – Acoustic Rock (til 6pm)
  • July 8th – Chicken Grease – Soul/Funk
  • July 15th – The Jimmy LeRose Band – Classic Rock
  • July 22nd – Stoned Blues Band – Blues
  • July 29th – High Stakes Band – Soul/R&B
  • August 5th – Ghost in the Gravel – Acoustic Rock/Traditional (til 6pm)
  • August 12th – Touch of Grey – Classic Rock
  • August 19th – KR Bluegrass – Bluegrass
  • August 26th – Lake Effect – Jazz

Saturday Sounds on the Square lineup:

  • June 18th – Stephen Hull Experience – Blues
  • June 25th – Fashion Show with DJ (G&G Productions)
  • July 2nd – Lighthouse Brigade of Racine – Band Music
  • July 9th – The Incorruptibles – Rock-a-Billy/R&B
  • July 16th – Stone Theory – Original Rock & Blues
  • July 23rd – Mean Jake – Classic Rock/Country Blues
  • July 30th – Squad 51 – Classic Rock
  • August 6th – Rust Belt – Country Rock
  • August 13th – Rocky Rose – Contemporary/Original
  • August 20th – Fender Bender – Classic/Guitar Rock
  • August 27th – Family Affair – R&B

